"The virtual reality and augmented reality industries are growing by leaps and bounds — but finding workers with the right skills can be a challenge." - CNBC report
Virtual and Augmented Reality are poised to revolutionize how we interact with computers, with the world and with each other, and Unity is at the forefront of this technology; an estimated 90% of Samsung Gear VR games and 53% of Oculus Rift (games at launch) were Made With Unity. And according to labor market analytics company Burning Glass, "there’s nothing virtual about the jobs in this field. They’re here and now and very real." In this course, you'll learn how to design, develop, troubleshoot, and publish your own mobile VR applications in Unity for Google Daydream, Gear VR, or Oculus Go devices. Using the very latest techniques recommended by Unity's VR engineers, you'll build a complete VR environment that you can continue to use after the course, while learning to apply best practices in user experience, interaction, teleportation and navigation design for VR. In short, this course will take you from software developer to VR developer. This is the second of three courses in Unity's XR Specialization, which includes an Introduction to XR course as well as a planned course focused on developing handheld Augmented Reality (AR) applications with Unity. The course assumes that you already have experience developing applications with Unity and that you are comfortable with basic C# programming. It will also be helpful if you are familiar with building other types of apps to run on mobile devices.