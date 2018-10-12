About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English
Unity

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Get Ready, Get Set, Go!

9 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 19 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Module 2 - Working with Mobile VR in Unity

8 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 26 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Module 3 - Interaction and Locomotion

8 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 24 min), 11 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Module 4 - VR UX with the Unity API

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps Specialization

Unity XR: How to Build AR and VR Apps

