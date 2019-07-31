SZ
Oct 12, 2018
This course presents useful material on many aspects of VR in general and specifics needed for mobile platforms in a cool virtual environment. Definitely worth your time! - Steve
JS
Jan 24, 2019
if you have any interest in mobile VR, this is a great place to get started. The only thing I wish is that I would have had the google DayDream sooner.
By POOJA B•
Jul 31, 2019
This course has frustrated me so much but still, I am unable to complete this course. The videos are useless and it has only documentation which is too vague and not at all explains what you have to do. The people are not at all active on forums to help you if you get stuck. If you get stuck, it means it is the end for you. I think that more video lectures and explanation is required rather than documentation. The instructor should be active on forums to help us out if we get stuck.
By Grettel R A•
Aug 2, 2020
The specialization description says it's for a beginner level, then you go to this course and you require knowledge in C#. I recommend providing at the end of each week the solution for the scripts, because the instructions are very general, and it's difficult to understand what to do with the code if you're a beginner.
By Luis E•
Aug 15, 2019
it's basically a "go to the docs and read em" kind of course, it's way too expensive for such little info and help
By Mohamed N•
Apr 18, 2020
it's not helping you with the real work, the videos are just introduction and general information, then the project work is just a long tiring and badly formatted article, that I've to follow, the forums are not responsive at all !
By Ruida Z•
Jun 6, 2019
Horribly designed peer-reviewed assignment. Unsubscribed.
By Mohamed A A A I•
Mar 20, 2020
need more video ,more examples.
By Ahmed S•
Jun 12, 2020
its an excellent course and alot of knowledge to gain and its heavy one but if you are already good in C#, the only thing I didn't like that there is no feedback from instructors when you post in the forum, also the course is made in 2018 and I took it 2020 there is a lot of updated VR XR in unity in 2020, they should have at least accommodated the updates. because you cant install 2019 one and work with it because they changed the whole XR plugin thing and management.
By Steve Z•
Oct 13, 2018
By Jim S•
Jan 25, 2019
By Moustafa A•
Dec 20, 2021
good
By dineshkumar•
Jan 20, 2020
good
By Suzuma A B•
Sep 19, 2018
nice
By ZHAN H•
Nov 7, 2021
cannot drop it