3.8
stars
36 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

"The virtual reality and augmented reality industries are growing by leaps and bounds — but finding workers with the right skills can be a challenge." - CNBC report Virtual and Augmented Reality are poised to revolutionize how we interact with computers, with the world and with each other, and Unity is at the forefront of this technology; an estimated 90% of Samsung Gear VR games and 53% of Oculus Rift (games at launch) were Made With Unity. And according to labor market analytics company Burning Glass, "there’s nothing virtual about the jobs in this field. They’re here and now and very real." In this course, you'll learn how to design, develop, troubleshoot, and publish your own mobile VR applications in Unity for Google Daydream, Gear VR, or Oculus Go devices. Using the very latest techniques recommended by Unity's VR engineers, you'll build a complete VR environment that you can continue to use after the course, while learning to apply best practices in user experience, interaction, teleportation and navigation design for VR. In short, this course will take you from software developer to VR developer. This is the second of three courses in Unity's XR Specialization, which includes an Introduction to XR course as well as a planned course focused on developing handheld Augmented Reality (AR) applications with Unity. The course assumes that you already have experience developing applications with Unity and that you are comfortable with basic C# programming. It will also be helpful if you are familiar with building other types of apps to run on mobile devices....

Top reviews

SZ

Oct 12, 2018

This course presents useful material on many aspects of VR in general and specifics needed for mobile platforms in a cool virtual environment. Definitely worth your time! - Steve

JS

Jan 24, 2019

if you have any interest in mobile VR, this is a great place to get started. The only thing I wish is that I would have had the google DayDream sooner.

By POOJA B

Jul 31, 2019

This course has frustrated me so much but still, I am unable to complete this course. The videos are useless and it has only documentation which is too vague and not at all explains what you have to do. The people are not at all active on forums to help you if you get stuck. If you get stuck, it means it is the end for you. I think that more video lectures and explanation is required rather than documentation. The instructor should be active on forums to help us out if we get stuck.

By Grettel R A

Aug 2, 2020

The specialization description says it's for a beginner level, then you go to this course and you require knowledge in C#. I recommend providing at the end of each week the solution for the scripts, because the instructions are very general, and it's difficult to understand what to do with the code if you're a beginner.

By Luis E

Aug 15, 2019

it's basically a "go to the docs and read em" kind of course, it's way too expensive for such little info and help

By Mohamed N

Apr 18, 2020

it's not helping you with the real work, the videos are just introduction and general information, then the project work is just a long tiring and badly formatted article, that I've to follow, the forums are not responsive at all !

By Ruida Z

Jun 6, 2019

Horribly designed peer-reviewed assignment. Unsubscribed.

By Mohamed A A A I

Mar 20, 2020

need more video ,more examples.

By Ahmed S

Jun 12, 2020

its an excellent course and alot of knowledge to gain and its heavy one but if you are already good in C#, the only thing I didn't like that there is no feedback from instructors when you post in the forum, also the course is made in 2018 and I took it 2020 there is a lot of updated VR XR in unity in 2020, they should have at least accommodated the updates. because you cant install 2019 one and work with it because they changed the whole XR plugin thing and management.

By Moustafa A

Dec 20, 2021

good

By dineshkumar

Jan 20, 2020

good

By Suzuma A B

Sep 19, 2018

nice

By ZHAN H

Nov 7, 2021

cannot drop it

