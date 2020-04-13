About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create and drive a mechanical gear assembly.

  • Create and modify a form-based design.

  • Use design tools for molded parts.

  • Demonstrate proficiency in the setup and creation of a design.

Skills you will gain

  • Autodesk
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Fusion 360
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Modeling
Course 2 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

The Basics of Modeling

5 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 97 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

The Basics of Assemblies

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 88 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Exploring Design Tools for Production

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Creating complex designs with form tools

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 50 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization

Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering

