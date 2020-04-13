There are many considerations that play a part in engineering a new product. Regardless of what that product is, there are fundamentals such as form, fit, and function when it comes to digital modeling. In this course, we lay the foundation to create any design and dive deep into topics about the control of the design. From assembly joints and joint limits to complex shapes using forms, rest assured that your design will be rock solid.
This course is part of the Autodesk CAD/CAM/CAE for Mechanical Engineering Specialization
Create and drive a mechanical gear assembly.
Create and modify a form-based design.
Use design tools for molded parts.
Demonstrate proficiency in the setup and creation of a design.
- Autodesk
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Fusion 360
- Mechanical Engineering
- Modeling
Autodesk
The Basics of Modeling
In Week 1, we’ll cover the control and creation of sketches, construction geometry, and conversion into solid bodies. Understanding how to define and reuse sketch elements is a critical step in defining geometry that can be easily updated later to accommodate design changes.
The Basics of Assemblies
In Week 2, we’ll talk about the creation, organization, and management of assemblies and components in Fusion 360. Replicate contacts and motion through the application of joints, motion links, and contacts and understand how best to begin a design for reuse while exploring the integration of off-the-shelf components and assembly management.
Exploring Design Tools for Production
In Week 3, we'll focus on the tools used to produce production-ready molded parts. Rest assured that design requirements will be met for production with features like adding draft, creating ribs, or detailing threads.
Creating complex designs with form tools
In Week 4, we’ll cover form tools as an option when creating complex designs. Form tools allow for a different design approach than the traditional sketch and feature creation by allowing you to explore shapes while pushing and pulling vertices, faces, and edges. Explore the basics of form creation and manipulation as well as advanced control and creation of designs with forms.
A systematic course that elucidates the learner with a deeper understanding and new approach to the project that come in fore. Best course to learn.
this course made me to learn all the aspects of cad through fusion 360 due to been teached by directly an autodesk it gives breaf and detil info about this soft wear
very nice as in starting i have no understanding of fusion 360 by by the end about 70-80% i have learned product design,rendering design,
The course is great for a new User to Fusion 360 because it introduces various techniques and tools available for the designer to use in order to achieve great design!
The demand placed on today’s engineers goes above and beyond the job description. Products have become complex and engineers are more frequently asked to leave specialized roles and to take on a wide variety of tasks that are beyond their traditional responsibilities. These tasks are centered on form, fit, and function. Engineers need to factor in broader concerns such as cost, procurement, sustainability, manufacturability, and serviceability. Their role has moved away from an individual responsibility to working as part of a collaborative engineering team, executing tradeoffs with both engineering and business stakeholders to meet project goals. These trends have forced today’s engineers to broaden their skillset to be successful.
