Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 1 hour to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Discuss/apply basic principles of MI techniques: expressing empathy, developing discrepancies, rolling with resistance, & supporting self-efficacy

  • Review styles & traps of using motivational enhancement techniques & how to recognize & avoid falling into common practitioner traps with patients.

  • Explore and understand integration of these skills into primary care practices.

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Motivational Enhancement Techniques: Working with Patients with Substance Use Disorders or High Risk Use

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

