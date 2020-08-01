Chevron Left
Back to Motivational Enhancement Techniques: Working with Patients with Opioid & Substance Use Disorders or High Risk Use MAT Waiver Training Supplemental Course

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Motivational Enhancement Techniques: Working with Patients with Opioid & Substance Use Disorders or High Risk Use MAT Waiver Training Supplemental Course by University of Virginia

4.4
stars
60 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

WORKING WITH PATIENTS WITH SUBSTANCE USE DISORDERS OR HIGH RISK This optional online course opportunity is made possible through a joint partnership with University of Virginia School of Medicine (UVASOM) and Nursing (SON) and the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP), DATA 2000 sponsor. This content was created by the AAAP and has been used with permission. The course consists of one 1-hour session for healthcare providers who wish to enhance their effectiveness in treating high-risk patients or those with Substance Use Disorder. Motivational Interviewing has been quite effective in not only treating these clients but many other clients with other chronic illnesses as well. This webinar will discuss Motivational Enhancement Techniques to assist clinicians in treating patients with opioid substance use disorders. The session includes a pre and post self-assessment and one recorded audio session. After completing all components, learners will be directed to complete an evaluation to receive credit. Estimated time to complete this activity: 1.0 hours Release date: March 1, 2020 UVA Grant Dates: 09/30/2019 – 09/29/2022 Funding for this initiative was made possible by a grant from SAMHSA. The views expressed in written conference materials or publications and by speakers and moderators do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the Department of Health and Human Services; nor does mention of trade names, commercial practices, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government....

Top reviews

LT

Jul 31, 2020

I am grateful for the skillful and thoughtful way this course was put together. I feel better prepared to communicate in high stakes situations for the benefit of clients.

DT

Jul 23, 2020

well explained and focused keeping in mind the SUD mind set which is important to learn for physician how to handle through motivation

Filter by:

1 - 14 of 14 Reviews for Motivational Enhancement Techniques: Working with Patients with Opioid & Substance Use Disorders or High Risk Use MAT Waiver Training Supplemental Course

By Lisa T

Aug 1, 2020

I am grateful for the skillful and thoughtful way this course was put together. I feel better prepared to communicate in high stakes situations for the benefit of clients.

By Aedrian A

Jan 12, 2021

While the title of the course emphasized that it is a supplement (to the two larger courses of the same theme by the same institution), I was still disappointed to find out that it is even shorter than I expected. It is important to note that the content of this course is basically a video-audio recording of a webinar (which was otherwise well-delivered). I hope that future incarnations of this course will provide a longer, comprehensive material, given the importance of motivational enhancement techniques within and beyond addiction treatment.

By Dr M T

Jul 24, 2020

well explained and focused keeping in mind the SUD mind set which is important to learn for physician how to handle through motivation

By Thilakarathne S

Jul 28, 2020

Very important course for addiction feild

By Dennis G J

Oct 13, 2020

Great class! Take this class!

By Perfecto B C I

Dec 30, 2020

easy to follow thank you

By Winston A W

Nov 27, 2020

Excellent, thank you

By Radhika S

Aug 7, 2020

Excellent1

By Gavkhar A

Aug 9, 2020

Very dood

By Jp B

Mar 9, 2021

Awesome.

By MD A R

Jan 15, 2021

Awsome

By Piero S P

Jan 7, 2022

Short discussion about the basics of Motivational Interviewing, worth enrolling but I wouldn't purchase this course.

By Dr U B

Nov 9, 2020

I did not get a certificate despite successfully completing all the steps

By Illia C

Aug 29, 2020

No certificate

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder