LT
Jul 31, 2020
I am grateful for the skillful and thoughtful way this course was put together. I feel better prepared to communicate in high stakes situations for the benefit of clients.
DT
Jul 23, 2020
well explained and focused keeping in mind the SUD mind set which is important to learn for physician how to handle through motivation
By Lisa T•
Aug 1, 2020
By Aedrian A•
Jan 12, 2021
While the title of the course emphasized that it is a supplement (to the two larger courses of the same theme by the same institution), I was still disappointed to find out that it is even shorter than I expected. It is important to note that the content of this course is basically a video-audio recording of a webinar (which was otherwise well-delivered). I hope that future incarnations of this course will provide a longer, comprehensive material, given the importance of motivational enhancement techniques within and beyond addiction treatment.
By Dr M T•
Jul 24, 2020
By Thilakarathne S•
Jul 28, 2020
Very important course for addiction feild
By Dennis G J•
Oct 13, 2020
Great class! Take this class!
By Perfecto B C I•
Dec 30, 2020
easy to follow thank you
By Winston A W•
Nov 27, 2020
Excellent, thank you
By Radhika S•
Aug 7, 2020
Excellent1
By Gavkhar A•
Aug 9, 2020
Very dood
By Jp B•
Mar 9, 2021
Awesome.
By MD A R•
Jan 15, 2021
Awsome
By Piero S P•
Jan 7, 2022
Short discussion about the basics of Motivational Interviewing, worth enrolling but I wouldn't purchase this course.
By Dr U B•
Nov 9, 2020
I did not get a certificate despite successfully completing all the steps
By Illia C•
Aug 29, 2020
No certificate