Learner Reviews & Feedback for Multi-Cluster, Multi-Cloud with Anthos by Google Cloud
About the Course
Course one of the Architecting Hybrid Cloud with Anthos series introduces participants to manage multi-cloud and hybrid Kubernetes deployments using Anthos. Through presentations and hands-on labs, participants explore planning and creating Anthos environments and building manageable and reliable multi-cluster Kubernetes infrastructure environments centered around Anthos and containers. This course is a continuation of Architecting with GKE and assumes direct experience with the technologies covered in that course....