Chevron Left
Back to Multi-Cluster, Multi-Cloud with Anthos

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Multi-Cluster, Multi-Cloud with Anthos by Google Cloud

About the Course

Course one of the Architecting Hybrid Cloud with Anthos series introduces participants to manage multi-cloud and hybrid Kubernetes deployments using Anthos. Through presentations and hands-on labs, participants explore planning and creating Anthos environments and building manageable and reliable multi-cluster Kubernetes infrastructure environments centered around Anthos and containers. This course is a continuation of Architecting with GKE and assumes direct experience with the technologies covered in that course....
