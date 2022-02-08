About this Course

Intermediate Level

Statistics for the behavioral/social sciences at least through multiple regression

Background in behavioral intervention science

Approx. 18 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

New York University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1 - MOST is a different way of thinking

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2 - The preparation phase: Laying the foundation for successful optimization

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3 - Introduction to the factorial optimization trial

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 89 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4 - Some conceptual and technical aspects of the factorial experiment

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading

