Learner Reviews & Feedback for Navigating Diets by National Academy of Sports Medicine
About the Course
The wide and wonderful world of diets can be difficult terrain to navigate, especially with so much information scattered across the Internet and in magazines. Some are backed by scientific evidence, whereas others are mostly hype. Informed readers need to be well-armed with the latest facts regarding diets and how they impact health, body composition, and athletic performance.
This course explores many different types of diets and provides details regarding their various levels of safety and effectiveness, including diets that are comprised of different macronutrient compositions, food choices, and time restrictions (fasting), in addition to the psychology diets have on adherence.
