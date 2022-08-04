Learner Reviews & Feedback for Navigating Disruption: Becoming an Un-Disruptable Leader by Parsons School of Design, The New School
About the Course
This course helps you cultivate leadership skills that will make you un-disruptable. You discover the five key traits of un-disruptable leaders—ambidexterity, a beginner’s mindset, disruptive jujitsu, end-user ethnography, and emotional fortitude—and analyze the way they apply these traits to lead their organizations through disruption.. You engage in exercises to develop the traits and receive encouragement to regularly practice and apply them. To keep up with the current pace of disruption, leaders must balance the demands of optimization and innovation, and the traits you develop in this course will help you manage these demands and other challenges stemming from disruption....