About the Course

In a very competitive workplace, establishing, growing, and leveraging your professional community can make all the difference as you search for your initial work opportunity, improve satisfaction at your current job, or find your next work adventure. In this course, you will learn how to tap into your existing personal and professional networks to find your tribe and then leverage your professional community for your benefit (and sometimes the benefit of your employer!). Given that job satisfaction and job opportunities, are often integrally intertwined with “doing good,” you will engage in an introspective exercise evaluating your interests and values so you can incorporate those ideals into your work. Finally, you will understand how service experiences can be extremely valuable in growing your professional community and contributing to company success. Please Note: This course is scheduled to close new learner enrollment on November 15th, 2021, and fully close on May 15th, 2022. All graded assignments, including peer reviews, must be completed by May 15th in order to be accepted for Certificate credit....

CS

Apr 14, 2021

Its a grat opportunity to learn the concepts and the way to get success in my personal carrier. Thanks for the course coordinators.

RJ

Feb 16, 2021

I really learned a lot throughout the three weeks I spent in studying this course. Kudos to UC San Diego.

By Michael G

Sep 26, 2020

Excellent course that helps the student devise a plan to network and volunteer for career, professional, community and personal goals. If there is room for improvement in the course, I believe it would be helpful to update to course to include the challenges of networking and volunteerism in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Sivakumar C

Apr 15, 2021

Its a grat opportunity to learn the concepts and the way to get success in my personal carrier. Thanks for the course coordinators.

By Roberto R J

Feb 17, 2021

I really learned a lot throughout the three weeks I spent in studying this course. Kudos to UC San Diego.

By Amara F

May 10, 2021

This is one of the most insightful courses I have ever been part of.

By Rachatawun N

Apr 26, 2021

This course really helpful for my working network and help me to develop my planning skill. I very appreciate to learn this.

By Alfred B

Dec 1, 2021

I love this course so much. An eye opener for career opportunities. I'm very grateful to these wonderful instructors Jess Yuen ( Thank you very much. Love you ) & Gretchen Laue. Coursera you're my helper I can always run to. I will always make good use of the opportunities you have been giving me.

By Loveth O

Jan 28, 2022

This course was really an eye opener to the power I have in my as regards my career. It also helped me to set a SMART Goal. I am really grateful coursera for this great learning opportunity given to me. Thank you! So

By SACHIYO H

Mar 24, 2021

This course gave me lots of inspirations and encouraged me a lot to take care my existing network.

By Angie N

Jan 14, 2021

Not what I wanted to study

By ID R

Jan 31, 2021

please give more Quiz times

