CS
Apr 14, 2021
Its a grat opportunity to learn the concepts and the way to get success in my personal carrier. Thanks for the course coordinators.
RJ
Feb 16, 2021
I really learned a lot throughout the three weeks I spent in studying this course. Kudos to UC San Diego.
By Michael G•
Sep 26, 2020
Excellent course that helps the student devise a plan to network and volunteer for career, professional, community and personal goals. If there is room for improvement in the course, I believe it would be helpful to update to course to include the challenges of networking and volunteerism in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Amara F•
May 10, 2021
This is one of the most insightful courses I have ever been part of.
By Rachatawun N•
Apr 26, 2021
This course really helpful for my working network and help me to develop my planning skill. I very appreciate to learn this.
By Alfred B•
Dec 1, 2021
I love this course so much. An eye opener for career opportunities. I'm very grateful to these wonderful instructors Jess Yuen ( Thank you very much. Love you ) & Gretchen Laue. Coursera you're my helper I can always run to. I will always make good use of the opportunities you have been giving me.
By Loveth O•
Jan 28, 2022
This course was really an eye opener to the power I have in my as regards my career. It also helped me to set a SMART Goal. I am really grateful coursera for this great learning opportunity given to me. Thank you! So
By SACHIYO H•
Mar 24, 2021
This course gave me lots of inspirations and encouraged me a lot to take care my existing network.
By Angie N•
Jan 14, 2021
Not what I wanted to study
By ID R•
Jan 31, 2021
please give more Quiz times