Practical decision making using no-code ML on AWS

About this Course

Beginner Level

No prior machine learning experience or AWS cloud experience is required.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Shape a question and shape data into the right format to answer that question

  • Build and evaluate a machine learning model without writing code

  • Generate predictions and make practical business decisions from your model

Skills you will gain

  • Business Analytics
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • AWS cloud
  • No-Code Machine Learning
  • Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)
Amazon Web Services

