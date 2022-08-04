In this course, you will discover how to solve business problems with machine learning, no coding required. You will explore Amazon SageMaker Canvas, a visual point-and-click interface that allows you to generate accurate ML predictions without requiring any machine learning experience or having to write a single line of code. At the end of the course, you will walk away understanding how to make better business decisions using no-code machine learning.
Practical decision making using no-code ML on AWSAmazon Web Services
About this Course
No prior machine learning experience or AWS cloud experience is required.
What you will learn
Shape a question and shape data into the right format to answer that question
Build and evaluate a machine learning model without writing code
Generate predictions and make practical business decisions from your model
Skills you will gain
- Business Analytics
- Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- AWS cloud
- No-Code Machine Learning
- Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)
Offered by
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Practical decision making using no-code ML on AWS
Discover how to solve business problems with machine learning. No coding required using Amazon SageMaker Canvas.
