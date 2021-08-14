About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
  • Basic HTML, CSS & JavaScript Skills
  • Basic understanding of Cloud Native Development concepts
  • Basic understanding of Cloud DevOps and Git concepts
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create server-side applications with Node.js Javascript framework.

  • Deploy your web application to IBM Cloud platform.

  • Practice DevOps and utilize continuous delivery pipelines with Git.

  • Extend your Node.js application with third-party packages.

Skills you will gain

  • React (Web Framework)
  • Node.Js
  • Json
  • JavaScript
  • IBM Cloud
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Server-Side JavaScript

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Asynchronous I/O with Callback Programming

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Express Web Application Framework

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 20 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Building a Rich Front-End Application using REACT & ES6

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

