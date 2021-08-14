In this course, you will focus on server-side JavaScript and frameworks. You will discover ways to make development faster and easier in web browsers and embedded systems. You may ask, what is the relevance of developing cloud applications with Node.js and React?
About this Course
- Basic HTML, CSS & JavaScript Skills
- Basic understanding of Cloud Native Development concepts
- Basic understanding of Cloud DevOps and Git concepts
What you will learn
Create server-side applications with Node.js Javascript framework.
Deploy your web application to IBM Cloud platform.
Practice DevOps and utilize continuous delivery pipelines with Git.
Extend your Node.js application with third-party packages.
Skills you will gain
- React (Web Framework)
- Node.Js
- Json
- JavaScript
- IBM Cloud
- Basic HTML, CSS & JavaScript Skills
- Basic understanding of Cloud Native Development concepts
- Basic understanding of Cloud DevOps and Git concepts
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Server-Side JavaScript
You may already be familiar with JavaScript, but did you know that there is a server-side JavaScript framework? Discover how developers use this powerful tool to develop rich, dynamic web applications. Get hands-on experience using Node.js to build your own simple web server. Explore how Node.js works by using callback functions and extend your Node.js applications by importing external modules.
Asynchronous I/O with Callback Programming
How can you optimize processor time with Node.js? Discover how Node.js operates in a non-blocking manner and how to handle the result from a network call. Explore the advantages of using anonymous callback functions. Use Node.js to parse JavaScript Object Notation (JSON) data from a Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) message.
Express Web Application Framework
When you use Node.js to build a hypertext transfer protocol (HTTP) server, you will discover that the default Node.js framework is low level. You can extend its features with third-party packages. Get hands-on experience by using the Express web application framework. Discover how to manage package dependencies. Create a web server that listens to incoming requests. Use routing, middleware, and template rendering to extend the Node.js framework and handle dynamic content.
Building a Rich Front-End Application using REACT & ES6
As you are becoming more proficient with JavaScript, you will find that it is a very dynamic language and looks different than the typical object-oriented languages. Now you will discover new features that make developing simpler and faster than older JavaScript capabilities. Explore how to access the React web framework user interface (UI) library and run a simple React application. Find ways to use React components and change their properties and states in a dynamic UI. You will use what you know about asynchronous calls to connect React to an external server.
Reviews
- 5 stars53.48%
- 4 stars16.27%
- 3 stars15.50%
- 2 stars6.97%
- 1 star7.75%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING CLOUD APPS WITH NODE.JS AND REACT
-1 Star only because there is no streamlined way of sharing my projects and work to linked in or github
Very useful course since the learning resources on Node.js and React are relatively scarce online.
It is a very good course. I learnt a lot and in a consistent way.
Very helpful course to learn cloud apps full stack development, from backend with Node.js, Express to frontend with React, ES6, and practical projects on IBM Cloud.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.