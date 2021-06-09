MI
Jan 19, 2022
This was a really good basic course to understand Node.js and React but individuals need to scaffold this learning with more reading on advanced concepts such as State Management and Hooks.
CT
Sep 18, 2021
Very helpful course to learn cloud apps full stack development, from backend with Node.js, Express to frontend with React, ES6, and practical projects on IBM Cloud.
By bishal g•
Jun 9, 2021
Required IBM cloud account which is not free ( trial expired ) and it needs you to link your credit card.
By Wilton W•
Jul 23, 2021
not sure what is this module for, definitely not for beginners with node.js . moreover it's also badly structured, the final lab expects you to master node.js without being taught in the course.
By Ammar A B•
Sep 12, 2021
Please IBM! Listen to me. Hire one single instructor with some presentation skills who knows ins and outs of IBM Cloud. For example, there is a website called webflow university, there is one instructor which explains all concepts nicely. Presentation slides with background voice does not work.
This course gives very less information. There is no instructor. All the videos consist of slides. It is disappointing to get such work from a company like IBM having massive revenue. Please IBM, improve it.
By Sasha•
Oct 9, 2021
The amount of typos and grammar mistakes for a paid course under the name IBM is just unacceptable
By Christopher W•
May 17, 2021
There's too much going on with this course and the actual videos only really scratch the surface. That's fine - there should be some self-led study - but the knowledge gap between the taught elements and the peer review assignment is too broad in my humble opinion. I had a good understanding of Node.js going into the course and it did add value in places (which is great). I think it would just be better if the React part was left out and that this course focused on vanilla js - just to make sure that the basics are well understood.
By Farzan B•
May 4, 2021
The instructions are not attractive enough and do not get into many necessary details. In addition, the lab environment has numerous bugs, including buggy terminal view and opening multiple file tabs. Furthermore, the user has to create an IBM cloud with US selected as the country, otherwise the project cannot be pushed because the space automatically switches to another region other than us-south and cannot be changed after.
By Belen•
Apr 16, 2021
The course is very high level throughout the weekly instruction, and for the final project, you need to learn everything else by yourself about react and IBM NLU from the documentation.
By Brian T B•
Mar 27, 2021
Explaining Node.JS without explaining Operating Systems is asinine. You can't just use terminology, like blocking and single threaded, without explaining those concepts to beginners
By Pedro M•
Sep 1, 2021
There are a lot of things that you need to do for improvment; the final lab has a lot of bugs, I spended to much time in forum trying to get an answer, and I think is wrong that the reviews to get pass the course is checked by other students, why? my first attempt after finally make the app works another student give me a bad review, I don't know if he or she don't know what to check in the code because you need to be more especific with every detaill what they need to check, remember that there are student that take this course from 0. If you want to compare check the course Google IT Automation with Python, the quality is 10 times better or more, the examples of each topic and the methodology to get pass each course I think is better, also has some bugs but not to common.
By Melania R•
Sep 23, 2021
React is hard topic -- not enough hand-on project to make user really understand the topic -- as the result a lot of participant not sure what to do with the final project -- the instruction was not that clear too in the part that participant need to write a few methods
By Wenslaus K•
Dec 6, 2021
The whole Specilization is vague. I just didnt enjoy it all
By Aco V•
Feb 3, 2021
Great course. The only reason I marked it with 4 stars rather than 5 is, I found the assignment a bit too advanced, compared to the topics learned in the course - that is the node.js part. In order to do the node.js programming part of the assignment one should know much more than what was given in this course. At least for me.
By Natasha Y T•
Jun 8, 2021
The content covers majority concepts of Node.js, but it did not teach much about React. The final project requires React knowledge, which could be very challenging for some students who do not have React experience.
By Dan C•
Jan 16, 2022
Probably would be better off following a free tutorial on youtube. There is some merit to the course but it's poorly paced, relies on very limited free-trail IBM cloud access which has some features changed or removed since the class was first implemented and some elements are simply broken or no longer supported. Most sections really feel lacking from what you would expect from a company as large as and with as many resources as IBM.
By Yael M•
Jul 26, 2021
worst course I have ever envountered!!
By Kevin M•
Jun 23, 2021
Very well informative course, i would recommend for anyone wanting to learn Node.js and React. The course provides a good outline from where to start to where to finish accompanied by a course project at the end that really engages the mind into doing what has been covered in the course and get to work with IBM Cloud, which again is a great cloud platform.
By A Y•
Jun 10, 2021
Most challenging module so far of the IBM Full Stack Cloud Certificate. This course is not for beginner. It took me quite some time to finish the final project. Grateful for the experience though. 4 down. 6 more to go.
By Mohamed I•
Jan 20, 2022
By Chuong N T•
Sep 19, 2021
By Jiacheng L•
Apr 3, 2022
I think the pace is too fast that it's impossible to go deeper in each session. Perhaps there's no need to combine so much topics in one course.
By Alberto E M•
May 19, 2021
Good guidance and information throughout the whole course. The final assignment is a bit challenging, but all in all the course is very good.
By RLee•
Aug 15, 2021
Very useful course since the learning resources on Node.js and React are relatively scarce online.
By Dong Y•
Jul 29, 2021
It is a good course. The course makes me understood how NodeJS work in its background.
By DADICHILUKA S H V•
May 21, 2022
excellent course with excellent hands on lab amd lectures and quizs
By José C R•
Nov 29, 2021
It is a very good course. I learnt a lot and in a consistent way.