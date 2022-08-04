About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Santa Cruz

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Lecture 1: A city like no other

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 45 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Lecture 2: Jewish life in the Russian Empire

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Lecture 3: Modernism & Internationalism

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Lecture 4: Antisemitism in the Russian Empire

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

