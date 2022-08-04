In this course, Peter Kenez and Murray Baumgarten, both emeritus professors at UC Santa Cruz, tell the story of the Jews of the Black Sea port of Odessa. Kenez and Baumgarten include music, literature, and history in their analysis of a city like no other. The course is for anyone with an interest in the history and culture of the Jewish people.
Odessa: Jews in the Modern WorldUniversity of California, Santa Cruz
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Santa Cruz
UC Santa Cruz is an outstanding public research university with a deep commitment to undergraduate education. It’s a place that connects people and programs in unexpected ways while providing unparalleled opportunities for students to learn through hands-on experience.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Lecture 1: A city like no other
In this first lecture, Professors Kenez & Baumgarten describe life in Odessa circa 1850-1930, a port city in Ukraine that was a dynamic opportunity zone for its Jewish population. They also introduce Jewish virtuosos Bialik, Babel, and other writers and artists of Odessa.
Lecture 2: Jewish life in the Russian Empire
Professor Kenez discusses the lives of Jews in the Pale of the Settlement, demographic changes, and the impact of industrialization on Jews in late 19th-century Russia.
Lecture 3: Modernism & Internationalism
Professor Baumgarten discusses Babel’s short story “Gedali,” the intercultural lives of Jewish virtuosos, and the impact of modernism and internationalism on their creative output.
Lecture 4: Antisemitism in the Russian Empire
Professor Kenez discusses programs, varieties of antisemitism, and the Protocols of the Elders of Zion.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.