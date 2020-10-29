About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define One Health and provide examples where the concept can be used

  • Investigate the politics of disease outbreaks—leadership, communication, health care access, and corruption

  • Identify the components of an effective organization

Princeton University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Getting Started. One Health, Public Health, Basic Epidemiology

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 34 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Public Policy, Environmental and Ecosystem Health, National Governments, International Organizations

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 38 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Human Nutrition, Basic Microbiology, Food Safety, Food Security

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 90 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Examining Leadership, Corruption, Communication, and Healthcare Access

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

