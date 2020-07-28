PP
Aug 24, 2020
I loved this course .\n\nI gained a lot of valuable knowledge and insight into what is happening in the world at the present time as we all try to navigate our way through this pandemic.\n\nThanks
JM
Nov 27, 2020
An impressive course with vast content and references of the highest quality, explained with tremendous clarity by Prof Laura Kahn. My only critique is to the discussion prompts - too extensive.
By Lucas C d S•
Jul 28, 2020
After doind all the tests and finishing the course, i see that they not issue the certificate, very disappointing!
By RosinaKrecek•
Aug 9, 2020
This course is outstanding. I just completed the course and thoroughly enjoyed the lessons, stories, exercises etc. This course is outstanding in its presentation, diversity of teaching tools, and its flexibility for many learning styles. One Health is interdisciplinary, and it is easy to focus on the human and animal challenges. The focus on Policy, Government and other disciplines was excellent and gave food for thought. Most of all the course was fun.
By Neil V•
Jul 5, 2020
I would recommend this course to most of those working or studying in the areas of health, policy, and public health. The course gives a succinct overview of the variety of topics that are important to understanding the intersection of a variety of sectors, including animal, human, environmental, and public health, as well as government at the local, national, and international levels.
By Andreas V•
Aug 23, 2020
This a great course and especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the One Health Policy it takes in an essential part of the pandemic that unfortunately mostly is lost in the general discussion.
By Dr A U P•
Mar 7, 2022
Wonderfully selected topics and expertly delivered by Laura Khan. Good job Ma. I have been greatly empowered in knowledge.
By Paula•
Aug 25, 2020
By Maqbool H Q•
Oct 30, 2020
I am a retired USDA employee. For the last six weeks, I have learned a lot in this course from Dr. Laura
Kahn, she is an amazing teacher. Thank you, Dr. Kahn
By Delane A C•
Aug 7, 2020
Excellent, very informative. I would highly recommend this course to anyone.
By RODRICKY K•
Aug 16, 2020
The Lectures by Dr Kahn was amazing and look forward to such in the future
By Dr. M J L•
Aug 19, 2020
Great review, for me as a Epidemiologist. I would definitely recommend.
By Juan M M V•
Aug 17, 2020
Hubo muchos elementos importantes que aprendí con este curso muy bueno
By Shafi V•
Aug 9, 2020
exhaustive and detailed coverage of the topics .
By Khan A M K S•
Sep 28, 2020
It's very good course and very knowledgeable
By Lovelish S•
Aug 5, 2020
I gained so much knowledge
By Monica S•
Aug 12, 2020
I have just finished the course and I have to say that I found it fascinating for several reasons: the first because it was an honor to meet Mrs. Laura, secondly because despite being an introductory course I have learned a lot and it has also seemed to me a fascinating subject given the circumstances of the times we live in; about the readings, I found the book about Semmelweis's life especially interesting and motivating, it is a shame, on the other hand, that I could not get hold of all the Amazon books because there are so many (which I appreciate), I will read them little by little. And finally I really liked the two live interviews with Doctors Alan Mann and Neil Vora.
Regarding the final task of making a project on Mars, I find it a fascinating job. To do this, I would like to read the Kim Stanley Robinson trilogy on Mars so that I can better document myself and do a good job. It is a pity that there is not enough time for it!
I am actually a teacher in a secondary school in the field of sanitation and health. I have a degree in Chemical Sciences and I also have a degree in Industrial Chemical Engineering. I don't think I will go back to studying a third degree at the University, basically due to lack of time, but it is a pity that a university with the prestige of Princeton does not prepare a simple paper where it says that students from all over the world have passed through its university, although be online. This is the only aspect that I did not like about the course: not having the possibility of obtaining a simple certificate, as I have already said, for me has been more a personal issue than a professional one. In any case, I recommend this course to any student, teacher or person who is interested in this topic, since history has taught us to know the future better and above all as a tribute to all those people who have left their lives for the good of humanity.
By Mohamed F k•
Jul 13, 2020
It is very awesome course
By Bishal S•
Aug 21, 2020
awesome course
By Jordana A M•
Nov 28, 2020
By Krishna A•
Jul 7, 2020
A course for better understanding of One Health through multi-sectoral angles.
By Bryan F•
Aug 13, 2020
Excellent.
By Vipanya K•
Aug 22, 2020
Excellent
By 11. B T•
Aug 8, 2020
Very good
By Fatema T Z•
Jul 24, 2020
amazing
By Erin M•
Aug 14, 2020
Wonderful. timely course content! Lots of information and VERY interesting! The course included a lot of information about the history of medicine, which I really enjoyed. The instructor clearly understands the materials very well but the content was presented in a very dry manner, as it was recited almost verbatim from the slides. None of the videos added supplemental discussion/ content that wasn't written out on the slides. "15 minute" videos actually take closer to 1 hour if you take notes, since each slide is full of information. Smaller weekly objectives would be better than 8-10 questions presented after each video- it would be easier to focus on understanding one concept well, then to rush through so much.
By Gary E S•
Aug 21, 2020
From a technical standpoint, I felt the use of graphics of the instructor standing next to the board was used too much. It made it difficult to read the graphics, especially if the graphics that weren't bullet points. I thought the perspective was slanted towards human health, and that an accurate representation of animal health control programs was not given. But it was still a very good and interesting course.