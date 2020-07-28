Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Bats, Ducks, and Pandemics: An Introduction to One Health Policy by Princeton University

4.8
stars
308 ratings
95 reviews

About the Course

Welcome to "Bats, Ducks, and Pandemics: An Introduction to One Health Policy". One Health is the concept that human, animal, and environmental/ecosystem health are linked. The concept provides a useful framework for examining complex health issues such as food safety and security, emerging and vector-borne diseases, and antimicrobial resistance. It can be used to analyze government policies to determine if they are effective in improving health and well-being. Agriculture is the foundation of civilization. Surplus food enabled the growth of cities; cities led to nations, and nations discovered the science and technology that allowed populations to grow. But agriculture comes with costs including environmental and ecosystem destruction and the emergence of zoonotic diseases. Antibiotics are the foundation of modern medicine. But antibiotics have come with costs too, including antimicrobial resistance and potentially harmful changes to human and animal microbiomes. This interdisciplinary course will cover diverse subjects such as basic epidemiology, public health, public policy, basic microbiology, food safety, and security, zoonotic diseases, sanitation and hygiene, antimicrobial resistance, environmental and ecosystem health, and the national and international organizations that oversee health, agriculture, and the environment. Disease outbreaks including Influenza, Q fever, and Ebola will be discussed. While the course was developed and recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic, the concepts learned very much apply to it. This course emphasizes holistic, not siloed, approaches to health, and disease....

Top reviews

PP

Aug 24, 2020

I loved this course .\n\nI gained a lot of valuable knowledge and insight into what is happening in the world at the present time as we all try to navigate our way through this pandemic.\n\nThanks

JM

Nov 27, 2020

An impressive course with vast content and references of the highest quality, explained with tremendous clarity by Prof Laura Kahn. My only critique is to the discussion prompts - too extensive.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 92 Reviews for Bats, Ducks, and Pandemics: An Introduction to One Health Policy

By Lucas C d S

Jul 28, 2020

After doind all the tests and finishing the course, i see that they not issue the certificate, very disappointing!

By RosinaKrecek

Aug 9, 2020

This course is outstanding. I just completed the course and thoroughly enjoyed the lessons, stories, exercises etc. This course is outstanding in its presentation, diversity of teaching tools, and its flexibility for many learning styles. One Health is interdisciplinary, and it is easy to focus on the human and animal challenges. The focus on Policy, Government and other disciplines was excellent and gave food for thought. Most of all the course was fun.

Rosina Claudia Krecek FRSSAf, BS, MS, PhD, MAP, MBA

Independent Scholar

Rosina Claudia Krecek FRSSAf, BS, MS, PhD, MAP, MBA

Independent Scholar

4302 Berwick Place, College Station, TX 77845, USA

(Mobile) +1-972-822-5480

Email: rkrecek@icloud.com

Web: krecekandkrecek.com

2020 Fulbright Specialist Global/One Health, Malaysia

2020-2023 Fulbright Specialist Global/Public Health Roster

2020-2021 Fulbright US Scholar Fellow (University of Botswana)

Visiting Professor, University of Johannesburg, South Africa

By Neil V

Jul 5, 2020

I would recommend this course to most of those working or studying in the areas of health, policy, and public health. The course gives a succinct overview of the variety of topics that are important to understanding the intersection of a variety of sectors, including animal, human, environmental, and public health, as well as government at the local, national, and international levels.

By Andreas V

Aug 23, 2020

This a great course and especially with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With the One Health Policy it takes in an essential part of the pandemic that unfortunately mostly is lost in the general discussion.

By Dr A U P

Mar 7, 2022

Wonderfully selected topics and expertly delivered by Laura Khan. Good job Ma. I have been greatly empowered in knowledge.

By Paula

Aug 25, 2020

I loved this course .

I gained a lot of valuable knowledge and insight into what is happening in the world at the present time as we all try to navigate our way through this pandemic.

Thanks

By Maqbool H Q

Oct 30, 2020

I am a retired USDA employee. For the last six weeks, I have learned a lot in this course from Dr. Laura

Kahn, she is an amazing teacher. Thank you, Dr. Kahn

By Delane A C

Aug 7, 2020

Excellent, very informative. I would highly recommend this course to anyone.

By RODRICKY K

Aug 16, 2020

The Lectures by Dr Kahn was amazing and look forward to such in the future

By Dr. M J L

Aug 19, 2020

Great review, for me as a Epidemiologist. I would definitely recommend.

By Juan M M V

Aug 17, 2020

Hubo muchos elementos importantes que aprendí con este curso muy bueno

By Shafi V

Aug 9, 2020

exhaustive and detailed coverage of the topics .

By Khan A M K S

Sep 28, 2020

It's very good course and very knowledgeable

By Lovelish S

Aug 5, 2020

I gained so much knowledge

By Monica S

Aug 12, 2020

I have just finished the course and I have to say that I found it fascinating for several reasons: the first because it was an honor to meet Mrs. Laura, secondly because despite being an introductory course I have learned a lot and it has also seemed to me a fascinating subject given the circumstances of the times we live in; about the readings, I found the book about Semmelweis's life especially interesting and motivating, it is a shame, on the other hand, that I could not get hold of all the Amazon books because there are so many (which I appreciate), I will read them little by little. And finally I really liked the two live interviews with Doctors Alan Mann and Neil Vora.

Regarding the final task of making a project on Mars, I find it a fascinating job. To do this, I would like to read the Kim Stanley Robinson trilogy on Mars so that I can better document myself and do a good job. It is a pity that there is not enough time for it!

I am actually a teacher in a secondary school in the field of sanitation and health. I have a degree in Chemical Sciences and I also have a degree in Industrial Chemical Engineering. I don't think I will go back to studying a third degree at the University, basically due to lack of time, but it is a pity that a university with the prestige of Princeton does not prepare a simple paper where it says that students from all over the world have passed through its university, although be online. This is the only aspect that I did not like about the course: not having the possibility of obtaining a simple certificate, as I have already said, for me has been more a personal issue than a professional one. In any case, I recommend this course to any student, teacher or person who is interested in this topic, since history has taught us to know the future better and above all as a tribute to all those people who have left their lives for the good of humanity.

By Mohamed F k

Jul 13, 2020

It is very awesome course

By Bishal S

Aug 21, 2020

awesome course

By Jordana A M

Nov 28, 2020

An impressive course with vast content and references of the highest quality, explained with tremendous clarity by Prof Laura Kahn. My only critique is to the discussion prompts - too extensive.

By Krishna A

Jul 7, 2020

A course for better understanding of One Health through multi-sectoral angles.

By Bryan F

Aug 13, 2020

Excellent.

By Vipanya K

Aug 22, 2020

Excellent

By 11. B T

Aug 8, 2020

Very good

By Fatema T Z

Jul 24, 2020

amazing

By Erin M

Aug 14, 2020

Wonderful. timely course content! Lots of information and VERY interesting! The course included a lot of information about the history of medicine, which I really enjoyed. The instructor clearly understands the materials very well but the content was presented in a very dry manner, as it was recited almost verbatim from the slides. None of the videos added supplemental discussion/ content that wasn't written out on the slides. "15 minute" videos actually take closer to 1 hour if you take notes, since each slide is full of information. Smaller weekly objectives would be better than 8-10 questions presented after each video- it would be easier to focus on understanding one concept well, then to rush through so much.

By Gary E S

Aug 21, 2020

From a technical standpoint, I felt the use of graphics of the instructor standing next to the board was used too much. It made it difficult to read the graphics, especially if the graphics that weren't bullet points. I thought the perspective was slanted towards human health, and that an accurate representation of animal health control programs was not given. But it was still a very good and interesting course.

