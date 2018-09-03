This course introduces you to the fundamentals and advanced practices applicable to the installation and management of Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for private cloud.
This course is part of the Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify the purpose and value of Apigee API Platform.
Gain detailed understanding of Apigee API Platform architecture and recommended practices for topology design.
Gain detailed understanding of Apigee terminology and logical organizational structures.
Understand and practice the installation process.
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Introducing the Apigee for Private Cloud specialization.
Architecture
Describes the Apigee private cloud architecture and various design topologies that can be used to install the Apigee platform.
Installation
Discusses installation planning, dependencies and provides a detailed understanding of the the installation process and practices used to install Apigee for private cloud.
Developer Portal Installation
Discuss the role of the Apigee Developer Portal and the installation process for private cloud.
Reviews
- 5 stars77.77%
- 4 stars17.46%
- 3 stars1.98%
- 2 stars1.19%
- 1 star1.58%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ON PREMISES INSTALLATION AND FUNDAMENTALS WITH GOOGLE CLOUD'S APIGEE API PLATFORM
Much Informative on Fundamentals with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform
gave a really good overview of installing and managing apigee. It has been a bit difficult to read the docs to understand the nitty gritty till now.
it was direct to the point / clear lesson. Now i can run Apigee API platform and Install it even removing the program itself with no hesitation.
This course is so great and easy to understand, it give you a proper knowledge on how apogee API is been used in an environment and your company management systems
About the Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
This three-course specialization introduces you to the design principles, installation steps and operational procedures required to successfully adopt the Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.