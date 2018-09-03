About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the purpose and value of Apigee API Platform.

  • Gain detailed understanding of Apigee API Platform architecture and recommended practices for topology design.

  • Gain detailed understanding of Apigee terminology and logical organizational structures.

  • Understand and practice the installation process.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 minutes to complete

Introduction

9 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min)
1 hour to complete

Architecture

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Installation

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 51 min)
14 minutes to complete

Developer Portal Installation

14 minutes to complete
6 videos (Total 8 min)

About the Installing and Managing Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization

Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud

