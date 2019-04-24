AW
Sep 3, 2018
This course is so great and easy to understand, it give you a proper knowledge on how apogee API is been used in an environment and your company management systems
NN
Apr 1, 2019
gave a really good overview of installing and managing apigee.\n\nIt has been a bit difficult to read the docs to understand the nitty gritty till now.
By Muhammad A R•
Apr 24, 2019
A very nice explanation about the course with covering all components and areas.
By Mohit G•
Feb 8, 2019
This course cover some important topics which is very useful. you need to have a fair knowledge if APIGEE fundamentals before taking this course. If you are new to APIGEE then I suggest you take other specialization 'API Development on Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform' before taking this course. I wish this course to have right balance between theory and hands-on.
By Souvik D•
Oct 11, 2019
The course has the required content to cover most of the topics encountered during installation. The course can be enhanced further by having additional labs on component installation. Or point to a component wise tutorials which can be executed in GCP for more hands on knowledge
By Well R J•
Oct 15, 2020
it was direct to the point / clear lesson. Now i can run Apigee API platform and Install it even removing the program itself with no hesitation.
By Partha S•
Jun 14, 2021
great course .Gave me enough confidence when working on an en premise customer installtion and later applying patching
By Jaswant C•
May 21, 2020
Teacher is very best, his way of explaining is good and every time he greets and always ask for question if you have.
By Daniele G•
May 27, 2020
Ottimo corso. Avrei dedicato maggior tempo alla parte di laboratorio
By Kamolphop P•
Aug 4, 2020
Very Clear how to install APIgee Edge in On-Premise environment
By Каримова Г И к•
Aug 22, 2020
Karimova Gòzalxon Ismoiljon qizi
Namangan viloyati Norin tumani
By Balamurugan•
Aug 1, 2019
Its great experience from coursera google online training
By Saravanan N•
May 14, 2019
Very useful course to start Apigee installation.
By Rupesh K M•
Feb 20, 2019
This is course is very use full for beginners
By Sugun K G•
Apr 28, 2019
It is an excellent course for begginers
By yash2424k•
Jan 20, 2020
The way of explanation is awesome...
By Giovanni R•
Aug 23, 2019
Well done course clear explanations
By Sheila G F•
Jan 26, 2020
Bien explicado y fácil de seguir
By MARCELO U•
Jan 20, 2020
Excelente o treinamento!
By Rahul S•
Jul 12, 2019
thank you coursera
By Doss D•
May 27, 2020
Thank u very much
By Partha P S•
Apr 17, 2018
Excellent course
By Carlos M C F•
Jun 26, 2020
Muy bonito :)
By Luis S•
Apr 26, 2019
Muy general.
By Anmol A•
Jun 27, 2018
nice course