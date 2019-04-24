Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for On Premises Installation and Fundamentals with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
250 ratings
49 reviews

About the Course

This course introduces you to the fundamentals and advanced practices applicable to the installation and management of Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform for private cloud. Through a combination of lectures, hands-on labs, and supplemental materials, you will learn how to design, install, secure, manage, and scale Apigee API Platform....

Top reviews

AW

Sep 3, 2018

This course is so great and easy to understand, it give you a proper knowledge on how apogee API is been used in an environment and your company management systems

NN

Apr 1, 2019

gave a really good overview of installing and managing apigee.\n\nIt has been a bit difficult to read the docs to understand the nitty gritty till now.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 49 Reviews for On Premises Installation and Fundamentals with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform

By Muhammad A R

Apr 24, 2019

A very nice explanation about the course with covering all components and areas.

By Mohit G

Feb 8, 2019

This course cover some important topics which is very useful. you need to have a fair knowledge if APIGEE fundamentals before taking this course. If you are new to APIGEE then I suggest you take other specialization 'API Development on Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform' before taking this course. I wish this course to have right balance between theory and hands-on.

By Souvik D

Oct 11, 2019

The course has the required content to cover most of the topics encountered during installation. The course can be enhanced further by having additional labs on component installation. Or point to a component wise tutorials which can be executed in GCP for more hands on knowledge

By Akam E W

Sep 4, 2018

By Neeraj

Apr 2, 2019

By Well R J

Oct 15, 2020

it was direct to the point / clear lesson. Now i can run Apigee API platform and Install it even removing the program itself with no hesitation.

By Partha S

Jun 14, 2021

great course .Gave me enough confidence when working on an en premise customer installtion and later applying patching

By Jaswant C

May 21, 2020

Teacher is very best, his way of explaining is good and every time he greets and always ask for question if you have.

By Daniele G

May 27, 2020

Ottimo corso. Avrei dedicato maggior tempo alla parte di laboratorio

By Kamolphop P

Aug 4, 2020

Very Clear how to install APIgee Edge in On-Premise environment

By Каримова Г И к

Aug 22, 2020

Karimova Gòzalxon Ismoiljon qizi

Namangan viloyati Norin tumani

By Balamurugan

Aug 1, 2019

Its great experience from coursera google online training

By Saravanan N

May 14, 2019

Very useful course to start Apigee installation.

By Rupesh K M

Feb 20, 2019

This is course is very use full for beginners

By Sugun K G

Apr 28, 2019

It is an excellent course for begginers

By yash2424k

Jan 20, 2020

The way of explanation is awesome...

By Giovanni R

Aug 23, 2019

Well done course clear explanations

By Sheila G F

Jan 26, 2020

Bien explicado y fácil de seguir

By MARCELO U

Jan 20, 2020

Excelente o treinamento!

By Rahul S

Jul 12, 2019

thank you coursera

By Doss D

May 27, 2020

Thank u very much

By Partha P S

Apr 17, 2018

Excellent course

By Carlos M C F

Jun 26, 2020

Muy bonito :)

By Luis S

Apr 26, 2019

Muy general.

By Anmol A

Jun 27, 2018

nice course

