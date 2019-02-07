This course discusses the management and operation of the Apigee platform for private cloud.
This course is part of the Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
Discuss platform and infrastructure operations capabilities, and recommended practices.
Discuss the role of the Apigee management API and how it is used to manage the platform. Gain understanding of the API deployment process.
Discuss Apigee capabilities to secure API traffic to the platform. Understand how to configure TLS critical path components & user facing interfaces
Discuss the upgrade and rollback process for Apigee for private cloud.
Gain understanding of Apigee analytics
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Introducing the Apigee for private cloud specialization.
Management
Describe the platform and infrastructure operational practices used to manage the Apigee for private cloud platform.
Security
Describe the security capabilities of the API platform.
Upgrade
Describe the prerequisites and planning process to upgrade the Apigee private cloud platform.
It is a very dense course with full of installations steps, tips and tricks.
A TON of information - watch it a few times and revisit tricky areas. Of course, nothing is a good substitute for hands on.
About the Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
This three-course specialization introduces you to the design principles, installation steps and operational procedures required to successfully adopt the Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud.
