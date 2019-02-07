About this Course

Course 2 of 3 in the
Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
What you will learn

  • Discuss platform and infrastructure operations capabilities, and recommended practices.

  • Discuss the role of the Apigee management API and how it is used to manage the platform. Gain understanding of the API deployment process.

  • Discuss Apigee capabilities to secure API traffic to the platform. Understand how to configure TLS critical path components & user facing interfaces

  • Discuss the upgrade and rollback process for Apigee for private cloud.

    Gain understanding of Apigee analytics

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 minutes to complete

Introduction

9 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min)
1 hour to complete

Management

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 54 min)
1 hour to complete

Security

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min)
2 hours to complete

Upgrade

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 30 min)

