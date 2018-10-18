Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for On Premises Management, Security, and Upgrade with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
134 ratings
19 reviews

About the Course

This course discusses the management and operation of the Apigee platform for private cloud. It includes topics on operational practices, API deployment, analytics, security and upgrade of the platform....

Top reviews

By Deboprasad G

Oct 17, 2018

By Arun S

Sep 15, 2018

By Souvik D

Oct 11, 2019

A excellent follow-up course to the first course in the Install and Manage Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform Specialization track. The approaches suggested for product installation and upgrade are essential knowledge for Operations and Maintenance teams.

By Mohit G

Feb 8, 2019

It is a very dense course with full of installations steps, tips and tricks.

By Каримова Г И к

Aug 22, 2020

Karimova Gòzalxon Ismoiljon qizi

By Rahul S

Jul 12, 2019

Perfect course thanks coursera

By Zumrad A

Aug 22, 2020

Raximova Shaxlo

By Doss D

May 27, 2020

Thank u

By Junaid

Dec 10, 2018

Great!!

By Muhammad Z H

Nov 13, 2019

Thanks

By HARIHARA S D

Jun 17, 2020

good

By Chaitanya T

Apr 30, 2020

good

By Xalmatov A I

Aug 15, 2020

ok

By Md. A Y

Sep 27, 2019

NA

By Rupesh K M

Feb 21, 2019

B

By Chris P

Mar 27, 2019

A TON of information - watch it a few times and revisit tricky areas. Of course, nothing is a good substitute for hands on.

By Munmun G

Apr 12, 2019

Good

By RamakanthDangeti

May 12, 2019

Overiview on APIGEE and its component will be much more helpful

By Abiram R

Jul 7, 2018

Some of videos commands for demo fast to track

