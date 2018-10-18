By Deboprasad G•
Oct 17, 2018
G
o
o
d
o
n
e
By Arun S•
Sep 15, 2018
G
o
o
d
o
n
e
By Souvik D•
Oct 11, 2019
A excellent follow-up course to the first course in the Install and Manage Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform Specialization track. The approaches suggested for product installation and upgrade are essential knowledge for Operations and Maintenance teams.
By Mohit G•
Feb 8, 2019
It is a very dense course with full of installations steps, tips and tricks.
By Каримова Г И к•
Aug 22, 2020
Karimova Gòzalxon Ismoiljon qizi
By Rahul S•
Jul 12, 2019
Perfect course thanks coursera
By Zumrad A•
Aug 22, 2020
Raximova Shaxlo
By Doss D•
May 27, 2020
Thank u
By Junaid•
Dec 10, 2018
Great!!
By Muhammad Z H•
Nov 13, 2019
Thanks
By HARIHARA S D•
Jun 17, 2020
good
By Chaitanya T•
Apr 30, 2020
good
By Xalmatov A I•
Aug 15, 2020
ok
By Md. A Y•
Sep 27, 2019
NA
By Rupesh K M•
Feb 21, 2019
B
By Chris P•
Mar 27, 2019
A TON of information - watch it a few times and revisit tricky areas. Of course, nothing is a good substitute for hands on.
By Munmun G•
Apr 12, 2019
Good
By RamakanthDangeti•
May 12, 2019
Overiview on APIGEE and its component will be much more helpful
By Abiram R•
Jul 7, 2018
Some of videos commands for demo fast to track