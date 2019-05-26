About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the recommended practices for capacity planning and how to add and remove components to and from the private cloud installation.

  • Discuss the recommended practices for monitoring and how to monitor individual platform components.

  • Discuss failure scenarios and troubleshooting practices.

  • Understand the Apigee support model.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 minutes to complete

Introduction

9 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 9 min)
2 hours to complete

Capacity Planning and Scaling

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 63 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Monitoring

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Troubleshooting

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ON PREMISES CAPACITY UPGRADE AND MONITORING WITH GOOGLE CLOUD'S APIGEE API PLATFORM

View all reviews

About the Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization

Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder