Learn how to upgrade capacity for the Apigee for private cloud platform installation, and how to monitor the platform.
This course is part of the Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
Describe the recommended practices for capacity planning and how to add and remove components to and from the private cloud installation.
Discuss the recommended practices for monitoring and how to monitor individual platform components.
Discuss failure scenarios and troubleshooting practices.
Understand the Apigee support model.
Google Cloud
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Introducing the Apigee for private cloud specialization.
Capacity Planning and Scaling
Describes practices for capacity planning and scaling the Apigee private cloud platform installation.
Monitoring
Discuss the recommended practices for monitoring the Apigee for private cloud platform. Understand how to monitor individual components.
Troubleshooting
Discuss the troubleshooting practices used to monitor the Apigee for private cloud platform.
About the Installing and Managing Google Cloud’s Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud Specialization
This three-course specialization introduces you to the design principles, installation steps and operational procedures required to successfully adopt the Apigee API Platform for Private Cloud.
