Learner Reviews & Feedback for On Premises Capacity Upgrade and Monitoring with Google Cloud's Apigee API Platform by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
103 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

Learn how to upgrade capacity for the Apigee for private cloud platform installation, and how to monitor the platform....

MM

May 26, 2019

It is a beautiful and easy to understand\n\nI recommend you a friend to visit me site Corsaira thank you a lot for what you do for people

ET

May 27, 2019

I learned a lot in this course. Thank you Google! I will share with others!

By Souvik D

Oct 12, 2019

The perfect end to the Installing and managing the Apigee API Platform specialization covering important topics like capacity management. The course provides the required foundations to real world operational challenges like capacity planning, system monitoring etc. which do not have a standard solution(aka a one size fits all approach). Rather the emphasis is on understanding the basics so that the solutions can be tailored as per the business needs.

By Rinold s

Jun 8, 2020

Very easy to follow and clear explanations training.

By Chaitanya T

Apr 30, 2020

excellent

By Doss D

May 27, 2020

Thank u

By Junaid

Dec 12, 2018

Great!!

By Muhammad Z H

Nov 13, 2019

Thanks

By SAI K R

May 29, 2020

Good

By LAWRENCE J K

Aug 11, 2020

Heartbeat API proxy not able to be found in course.

By soumya p

Mar 11, 2019

Very good course

By Ivan L C

Nov 28, 2018

Doing hands on recovery procedure would be great. Using the 6 node installation this could be done.

By SAKTHI.K

Aug 1, 2020

Usefulness for this course

By Abiram R

Jul 9, 2018

M

