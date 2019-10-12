MM
May 26, 2019
It is a beautiful and easy to understand\n\nI recommend you a friend to visit me site Corsaira thank you a lot for what you do for people
May 27, 2019
I learned a lot in this course. Thank you Google! I will share with others!
By Souvik D•
Oct 12, 2019
The perfect end to the Installing and managing the Apigee API Platform specialization covering important topics like capacity management. The course provides the required foundations to real world operational challenges like capacity planning, system monitoring etc. which do not have a standard solution(aka a one size fits all approach). Rather the emphasis is on understanding the basics so that the solutions can be tailored as per the business needs.
By MOHAMED M•
May 27, 2019
By Sonic72fast•
May 28, 2019
By Rinold s•
Jun 8, 2020
Very easy to follow and clear explanations training.
By Chaitanya T•
Apr 30, 2020
excellent
By Doss D•
May 27, 2020
Thank u
By Junaid•
Dec 12, 2018
Great!!
By Muhammad Z H•
Nov 13, 2019
Thanks
By SAI K R•
May 29, 2020
Good
By LAWRENCE J K•
Aug 11, 2020
Heartbeat API proxy not able to be found in course.
By soumya p•
Mar 11, 2019
Very good course
By Ivan L C•
Nov 28, 2018
Doing hands on recovery procedure would be great. Using the 6 node installation this could be done.
By SAKTHI.K•
Aug 1, 2020
Usefulness for this course
By Abiram R•
Jul 9, 2018
