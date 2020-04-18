OpenCL™ is a standard for writing parallel programs for heterogeneous systems, much like the NVidia* CUDA* programming language. In the FPGA environment, OpenCL constructs are synthesized into custom logic. An overview of the OpenCL standards will be discussed. You will learn about the platform, execution, memory, and programming models that define the OpenCL specification. Syntax of the OpenCL language will be discussed, and you will see examples of OpenCL usage. The similarities and differences between OpenCL and CUDA will be highlighted throughout. The advantages of using the Intel® FPGA OpenCL solution will be presented.*OpenCL and the OpenCL logo are trademarks of Apple Inc. used by permission of Khronos*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Heterogeneous Parallel Computing
The student will be provided with a brief motivation for the necessity of parallel computing along with its inherent challenges.
OpenCL for Platform and Host-side Software
In this module, we will begin to craft an understanding of OpenCL as a viable framework for the development of heterogeneous Parallel Computing Solutions on Intel FPGAs
Executing OpenCL Kernels
For this module, we will explore the basics of the OpenCL standard.
NDRange Kernels
Building upon what we've covered up to this point, you will learn how to write your very own OpenCL program
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO OPENCL ON FPGAS
I appreciate this course for those are wanted to learn FPGA
This course was really helpful! Looking forward to more courses from Intel.
It would be more interesting if you could provide more hands-on experiments
It was really a nice opportunity for having these courses free.I loved it.
