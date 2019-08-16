About this Course

Course 3 of 7 in the
Value Chain Management Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Supply Chain
  • Inventory
  • Process Analytics
  • Operations Strategy
Course 3 of 7 in the
Value Chain Management Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Course Orientation & Operations Strategy

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 90 min), 6 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Process Configurations and Metrics

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 86 min), 3 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Inventory Management

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 68 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Supply Chain Management

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 68 min), 4 readings, 9 quizzes

About the Value Chain Management Specialization

Value Chain Management

