In this course, you will learn about the role of operations and how they are connected to other business functions in manufacturing and service-focused organizations. You will learn and practice the use of decision-making frameworks and techniques applicable at all levels, from management-level strategic decisions such as connecting process to the needs of various customer segments, to front-line tactical decisions such as choosing between ordering larger quantities vs. ordering more frequently.
- Supply Chain
- Inventory
- Process Analytics
- Operations Strategy
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Welcome to the world of Operations Management. Operations are the repetitive processes used to create and deliver products and services. Effective operations strategies and tactical management of such processes are vital to delivering quality product and services and creating value. Module 1 covers the basis of operations management and how it works in different kinds of organizations. Connecting operations management to other aspects of running an organization, it lays the groundwork for how to develop and implement a solid operations strategy.
I am a People manager for client services ( operations) and this course helped me to understand many concepts. They will be useful for my day to day work. Thanks\n\nNavpreet
Very well taught course with excellent examples and content. Very subtle asssignment. I loved the readings part. This course can't get anymore better. Thank you Prof. Udatta Palekar.
The course content is absolutely amazing. Each and every topic has been covered with amazing examples and explanations. Thanks a lot to the prof and the coursera team.
The professor is really calm and composed. His way of teaching is simple and easily understandable. Clears out basic concepts and enables understanding.
The purpose of organizations is to produce and deliver goods and services of value to customers while generating a surplus for owners. Value chain management focuses on understanding what different customers value, measuring inputs and outputs to assess value, and generating higher value for customers and surpluses for organizations.
