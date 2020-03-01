About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Please see the required readings to view the educational objectives.

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

APP/PA Opioid Use Disorder MAT Waiver Part 1

10 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 508 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

18 hours to complete

APP/PA Opioid Use Disorder MAT Waiver Training Part 2

18 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 875 min), 2 readings, 17 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder