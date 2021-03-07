Learner Reviews & Feedback for Advanced Practice Provider/Physician Assistant: Opioid Use Disorder Medication Assisted Treatment Waiver Training (24hr) by University of Virginia
About the Course
This online course opportunity is made possible through a joint partnership with University of Virginia School of Medicine (UVASOM) and Nursing (SON) and the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP), Data 2000 sponsor for this MAT waiver training. This content was created by the AAAP and has been used with permission. This course is designed to highlight important issues affecting prescribing clinicians regarding the new requirements and guidelines in opioid prescribing and management for acute and chronic pain management. This course is divided into two parts; part 1 consists of 8 individual sessions of the required 24 hours of content; part 2 consists of the remaining 16 hours of content for advanced practice providers and physician assistants who wish to apply for a waiver to prescribe buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid use disorders. There are 3 case modules in part 1. Both part 1 & 2 contain graded post-module questions, the total of which must be completed with 80% accuracy. A certification of completion will be issued for successful completion of the entire training. Successful completion of both parts 1 and part 2 will satisfy the 24 hour requirement for MAT waiver training for advanced practice providers and physician assistants to prescribe buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid use disorders.
Estimated time to complete this activity: 9.5 hours
Release date: March 1, 2020
UVA Grant Dates: 09/30/2019 – 09/29/2022
Funding for this initiative was made possible by a grant from SAMHSA. The views expressed in written conference materials or publications and by speakers and moderators do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the Department of Health and Human Services; nor does mention of trade names, commercial practices, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government....
