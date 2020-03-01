About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Review addiction identification and evidence-based treatments

  • Discuss the pharmacology of opioids as it relates to treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) patients

  • Describe the fundamentals of office-based opioid treatment including the treatment of the comorbid patient

  • Please see the course reading for the remaining objectives

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Virginia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

13 hours to complete

Physician/Student Opiod Use Disorder MAT Waiver Training

13 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 508 min), 2 readings, 9 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PHYSICIAN/STUDENT OPIOID USE DISORDER MEDICATION ASSISTED TREATMENT WAIVER TRAINING

Frequently Asked Questions

