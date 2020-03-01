This online course opportunity is made possible through a joint partnership with University of Virginia School of Medicine (UVASOM) and Nursing (SON) and the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP), Data 2000 sponsor for this MAT waiver training. This content was created by the AAAP and has been used with permission. This course is designed to highlight important issues affecting prescribing clinicians regarding the new requirements and guidelines in opioid prescribing and management for acute and chronic pain management. The course consists of 8 individual sessions of the required 8 hours of content for physicians who wish to apply for a waiver to prescribe buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid use disorders. Sessions include a non-graded pre assessment and 8 recorded audio sessions with graded post-module questions the total of which must be completed with 80% accuracy. Some modules contain a case study component. A certification of completion will be issued for successful completion of the entire training. Students who successfully complete the course during their educational program can apply for their waiver when they obtain their full DEA license.
Physician/Student Opioid Use Disorder Medication Assisted Treatment Waiver TrainingUniversity of Virginia
About this Course
What you will learn
Review addiction identification and evidence-based treatments
Discuss the pharmacology of opioids as it relates to treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) patients
Describe the fundamentals of office-based opioid treatment including the treatment of the comorbid patient
Offered by
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Physician/Student Opiod Use Disorder MAT Waiver Training
The overarching goal is to train a diverse range of healthcare professionals in the safe and effective prescribing of opioid medications for the treatment of pain, as well as the treatment of substance use disorders, particularly opioid use disorders, with medication-assisted treatments.
