By Dr K S•
Apr 10, 2021
Excellent Course and In depth teaching. Each Module has been very well thought out to help us in practically dealing with patients. I am currently working in fields of Addiction Psychiatry and found it really helpful in my Practice. I would like to thank University of Virginia for making it available online in days of Pandemic. Direct learning from experience of such wonderful Psychiatrists with such vast experience is really helpful.
By Kanhi R V•
Oct 20, 2021
this course was really very important to me, I gain my knowledge, thank you all the team and coursera
By Xiaoyu C•
Jul 31, 2020
Very informative and helpful!
By Navin P•
Oct 18, 2020
good
By Aedrian A•
Mar 7, 2022
I think that the learning content of this course is excellent: there are knowledge goals that were explicitly being addressed, and the coverage of topics is comprehensive. Perhaps, taking to heart all that are in the course is more than enough for a medical practitioner to function well in any opioid use disorder management setting. The material is understandable even for primary care-level physicians and physician assistants. However, I am only giving four stars out of five because the material was presented entirely as a standard recorded webinar, which, for me, made it quite less effective than the average MOOC. The video cuts are also quite chunky - at least 30 minutes in most cases. I hope that the offerring institution will modify the material to make it look more like a MOOC in the future. Nevertheless, I highly recommend this course to beginner professionnals who wish to have a good grasp of the field in less than a day.
By ماجد ا•
Sep 12, 2020
good course
By Md S H•
May 26, 2020
Very vast and also not so good, you can make it interesting by video lecture but it is not there.