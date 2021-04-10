Chevron Left
This online course opportunity is made possible through a joint partnership with University of Virginia School of Medicine (UVASOM) and Nursing (SON) and the American Academy of Addiction Psychiatry (AAAP), Data 2000 sponsor for this MAT waiver training. This content was created by the AAAP and has been used with permission. This course is designed to highlight important issues affecting prescribing clinicians regarding the new requirements and guidelines in opioid prescribing and management for acute and chronic pain management. The course consists of 8 individual sessions of the required 8 hours of content for physicians who wish to apply for a waiver to prescribe buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid use disorders. Sessions include a non-graded pre assessment and 8 recorded audio sessions with graded post-module questions the total of which must be completed with 80% accuracy. Some modules contain a case study component. A certification of completion will be issued for successful completion of the entire training. Students who successfully complete the course during their educational program can apply for their waiver when they obtain their full DEA license. Estimated time to complete this activity: 9.5 hours Release date: March 1, 2020 UVA Grant Dates: 09/30/2019 – 09/29/2022 Funding for this initiative was made possible by a grant from SAMHSA. The views expressed in written conference materials or publications and by speakers and moderators do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the Department of Health and Human Services; nor does mention of trade names, commercial practices, or organizations imply endorsement by the U.S. Government....

By Dr K S

Apr 10, 2021

Excellent Course and In depth teaching. Each Module has been very well thought out to help us in practically dealing with patients. I am currently working in fields of Addiction Psychiatry and found it really helpful in my Practice. I would like to thank University of Virginia for making it available online in days of Pandemic. Direct learning from experience of such wonderful Psychiatrists with such vast experience is really helpful.

By Kanhi R V

Oct 20, 2021

this course was really very important to me, I gain my knowledge, thank you all the team and coursera

By Xiaoyu C

Jul 31, 2020

Very informative and helpful!

By Navin P

Oct 18, 2020

good

By Aedrian A

Mar 7, 2022

I think that the learning content of this course is excellent: there are knowledge goals that were explicitly being addressed, and the coverage of topics is comprehensive. Perhaps, taking to heart all that are in the course is more than enough for a medical practitioner to function well in any opioid use disorder management setting. The material is understandable even for primary care-level physicians and physician assistants. However, I am only giving four stars out of five because the material was presented entirely as a standard recorded webinar, which, for me, made it quite less effective than the average MOOC. The video cuts are also quite chunky - at least 30 minutes in most cases. I hope that the offerring institution will modify the material to make it look more like a MOOC in the future. Nevertheless, I highly recommend this course to beginner professionnals who wish to have a good grasp of the field in less than a day.

By ماجد ا

Sep 12, 2020

good course

By Md S H

May 26, 2020

Very vast and also not so good, you can make it interesting by video lecture but it is not there.

