Welcome to the course Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Associate. The course prepares you for the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Architect Associate Certification. Kickstart your journey on Oracle Cloud by getting to know its Architecture, User Management, Basics of VCN and network security, Autoscaling and more.
About this Course
What you will learn
Basics of VCN and Network Security
Concepts of Load Balancer and Traffic Management
Autoscaling and OS Management
Secure the OCI infrastructure using WAF
Skills you will gain
- OCI Security using WAF
- Observability and Management platform on OCI
- Databases on Oracle Cloud and their applications
- OCI User management
Offered by
Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications, plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in Oracle Cloud. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) is the next-generation cloud designed to run any application, faster and more securely, for less. OCI is a complete cloud infrastructure platform for every workload, with all the services needed to migrate, build, and run all of your IT, from existing enterprise workloads to new cloud native applications and data platforms. Oracle University is a leader in cloud education, providing modern learning solutions across Oracle’s entire product portfolio that enable our customers to master their Oracle Cloud solutions and maximize their investments. Oracle University and Coursera have partnered to increase accessibility of cloud skills training to help individuals and enterprises gain cloud expertise by offering four OCI courses and one Oracle Autonomous Database course for free. To learn more about OCI, visit https://www.oracle.com/cloud.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Oracle Cloud Infrastructre
Kickstart your journey on Oracle Cloud by getting to know its Architecture and User Management
Networking on OCI
This module is an in depth hands-on explanation of the advanced networking services used in OCI
OCI Compute and Storage
This module is a walkthrough of the advanced computing options in OCI. It also elaborates on working on the block and object storage in OCI.
Data Management using File storage and Databases in OCI
Deepdive into the Databases on Oracle Cloud and their applications. Learn about the File Storage Operations in OCI
Frequently Asked Questions
