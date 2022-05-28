About this Course

4,839 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Basics of VCN and Network Security

  • Concepts of Load Balancer and Traffic Management

  • Autoscaling and OS Management

  • Secure the OCI infrastructure using WAF

Skills you will gain

  • OCI Security using WAF
  • Observability and Management platform on OCI
  • Databases on Oracle Cloud and their applications
  • OCI User management
  • user management
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Oracle

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Oracle Cloud Infrastructre

4 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 136 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Networking on OCI

5 hours to complete
39 videos (Total 199 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

OCI Compute and Storage

4 hours to complete
28 videos (Total 96 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Data Management using File storage and Databases in OCI

3 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 135 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

