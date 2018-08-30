About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Distributed Computing
  • Computer Architecture
  • Openmp
  • Parallel Computing
Instructor

Offered by

Intel

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Modern Code

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Vectorization

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 72 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Multithreading with OpenMP

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Memory Traffic

3 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 57 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

