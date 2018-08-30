This course will introduce you to the multiple forms of parallelism found in modern Intel architecture processors and teach you the programming frameworks for handling this parallelism in applications. You will get access to a cluster of modern manycore processors (Intel Xeon Phi architecture) for experiments with graded programming exercises.
- Distributed Computing
- Computer Architecture
- Openmp
- Parallel Computing
Intel
The Intel® Developer Zone offers tools and how-to information to enable cross-platform app development through platform and technology information, code samples, and peer expertise in order to help developers innovate and succeed. Join communities for the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Persistent Memory & Game Dev to download tools, access dev kits, share ideas with like-minded developers, and participate in hackathons, contests, roadshows, and local events.
Modern Code
In the Introduction we will learn...
Vectorization
Multithreading with OpenMP
Memory Traffic
Awesome course, bit advanced but interesting. Better if more explanations in videos can be added
Nice course, really enjoyed every challenge in the course. Well laid out goals for a Computer Science student.
Enjoyed learning basics of parallelism and different methods to improve the performance. Thanks to Andrey Vladimirov for the nice clear explanations on the topics!
The course was a wonderful insight into the world of parallelism. Thanks for the same.
