SS
May 22, 2018
Marvellous mentors and great course content. I would recommend this course to every health care professional at each level. Really thankful to mentors and Coursera.
AA
Aug 15, 2020
Great course i find it very informative and easy to learn step by step and the peer graded assignment is helpful in demonstrating what have you learned
By Neha A•
Apr 17, 2020
Excellent course. Makes one clear about project planning, implementation, sustainment and spread. Tools and techniques. Barriers. Engagement techniques. In total a must for quality improvement training.
By K.N. S•
May 29, 2018
Even though pretty much all the courses in the Patient Safety specialization are very informative and up to a certain level that you would expect, the grading system is as such that it depends on peer reviews. This means there is a lack of standard for grading and individuals might come across problems due to this. Especially when on a time limit consider this. Therefore, I find it definitely not worth paying for a subscription and certificate, just do the course a self study and safe yourself a headache!
By subhash S•
May 23, 2018
Marvellous mentors and great course content. I would recommend this course to every health care professional at each level. Really thankful to mentors and Coursera.
By AmmarOmarKhdeir•
Aug 16, 2020
Great course i find it very informative and easy to learn step by step and the peer graded assignment is helpful in demonstrating what have you learned
By Nishadi U V•
Jul 26, 2018
Very informative and important course for quality improvement.Thank you very much Coursera .
By JAMES B A•
Oct 1, 2019
I have really learnt a lot. Great course by all standards
By Deusdenir d S M•
May 30, 2020
Amazing!!!!! I am eager to conclude all courses.
By Lemuel C D R M•
Aug 7, 2020
Very informative! Great module!
By Dr. G N A•
Sep 3, 2019
Immensely knowledge oriented.
By juan f r m•
May 30, 2020
excelente curso
By Gagandeep K•
Oct 26, 2020
awesome!
By Mona A A•
Jun 2, 2021
GOOD
By Scherine C•
Jun 1, 2018
Yet another insightful course from the Patient Safety Specialization series, however the absence of an active course instructor, staff and mentors were a downside. There were issues with possible errors within quizzes and a lack of cohesion with the lessons and none of these necessary personnel were available to assist. Hopefully this will change for future sessions of this course.
By Mekha E R•
Aug 30, 2020
The course is really helpful. The problem is you need to have enough peers doing the course along with you in order to get grades for the peer-graded assignment. Other than that, the course is really useful and informative.
By Gopala K V R•
Mar 9, 2020
Great way to equip skills to help steer healthcare towards perfection.
By Pillai N•
May 21, 2019
The questions were difficult to answer.
By Sandeep K•
Sep 13, 2018
Good Course !
By Maria J G U•
Apr 5, 2018
the exams have errors, and people have posted them on the discussion forum and there have been no answer from the course. It have happenned in several courses of the specialization and have got no answer in neither of them