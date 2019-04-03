In "Engaging in Persuasive and Credible Communication", you will learn the key skill of persuasion, in the context of professional communication in a globalised world.
This course is part of the Effective Communication in the Globalised Workplace Specialization
National University of Singapore
A leading global university located in Asia, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is Singapore’s flagship university, and offers a global approach to education and research with a focus on Asian perspectives and expertise. Its transformative education includes a broad-based curriculum underscored by multi-disciplinary courses and cross-faculty enrichment.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Persuasive and Credible Communication: An Overview
In the first part, we will analyse and discuss theoretical concepts of both persuasion and credibility.
Principles of Persuasive Writing
In the second part, we will establish some basic rules of effective writing and examine how writing can be made more persuasive.
Persuasive Writing in a Globalised World
In the last part of the course, we will situate persuasive and credible writing in the larger context of a globalised world. We will tackle issues such as persuasion and credibility across cultures.
This was a very interesting course. I learn a lot about persuasive writing and communication. I feel confident that I can write myself a cover letter, as well as a biography.
Knowledgeable instructor, and lots of useful examples. This course will help you identify WHAT to write to be seen as credible and persuasive. Highly recommended!
It helped me to polish my communication skills, which are key to open doors in all levels. Thank you teachers !
It's a very nice chance for having this course. I hope National university of Singapore will provide more courses then.
In this Specialization aimed for those who are preparing to enter the workplace, we will share with you some key cultural and linguistic features characterizing effective communication in this increasingly diverse and internationalised workplace.
