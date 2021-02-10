About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
ICPM Certified Supervisor
Beginner Level

To be successful in this course you should have a high school diploma or its equivalent and at least three years of work experience.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create plans by applying appropriate planning tools and set SMART goals and objectives.

  • Explain and apply techniques for making ethical, creative decisions and solving problems.

  • Explain how to structure organizations and utilize groups and teams for maximum organizational effectiveness and efficiency.

  • Explain and apply best practices for hiring, training and evaluating employees.

Skills you will gain

  • Organizational Culture
  • Hiring
  • Training Employees
  • Applying Ethical Standards
  • Project Management
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Planning and Setting Goals and Objectives

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Problem Solving & Making Ethical Decisions

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Organizing Work, Groups and Teams

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Staffing, Training and Appraising Employees

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM PLANNING AND ORGANIZING FOR SUPERVISORS

