This course provides the essential skills and knowledge that you will need as a supervisor to develop goals and objectives and plans to achieve them, solve problems and make effective decisions, and obtain the best possible people to staff the organization. At its conclusion, you will be able to:
To be successful in this course you should have a high school diploma or its equivalent and at least three years of work experience.
Create plans by applying appropriate planning tools and set SMART goals and objectives.
Explain and apply techniques for making ethical, creative decisions and solving problems.
Explain how to structure organizations and utilize groups and teams for maximum organizational effectiveness and efficiency.
Explain and apply best practices for hiring, training and evaluating employees.
Planning and Setting Goals and Objectives
At the conclusion of this module you will be able to explain the process of setting goals and formulating plans and the importance of each. In addition, you will learn about various types of short and long term plans and policies and their impact on the job of a supervisor. Finally, you will be able to explain the purpose and process of project management and interpret and use key project management tools to improve planning. Lecture notes in PDF format are available in the RESOURCES section.
Problem Solving & Making Ethical Decisions
In this module you will learn how to solve problems and make decisions in a systematic, rational manner as well as the influence of intuition in the decision making process. You will further understand and be able to apply ethical standards to develop solutions that are best for both the organization and its stakeholders and society at large.
Organizing Work, Groups and Teams
At the end of this module you will be able to explain the process and importance of organizing and its relationship to planning. You will further understand how the structure of an organization and its leadership affects the role of supervisors and their authority and responsibility in accomplishing departmental and organizational goals. You will also understand the challenges and benefits of working with groups and teams and how to make said interactions positive and productive.
Staffing, Training and Appraising Employees
In this module you will learn the importance of finding, recruiting, selecting and training the very best employees to further the accomplishment of organizational goals, and the very large part supervisors play in the process.
Very informative. Helped a lot to educate me about supervisory planning and organizing employees
course very engaging and educative....I recommend for all those seeking to upgrade their management and supervisory roles and responsibilities...........
The journey was a hit I had good experience & glad to have this course Many thanks!
I have learnt so much is this course and I just wanna say thank u to my tutor who was very informative !
About the ICPM Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate
Pursue better job opportunities and prove your knowledge and skills confidently with the Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate. Through the Certified Supervisor Professional Certificate you will acquire the supervision skills you need to become an efficient, effective supervisor. Plus, you'll be able to apply what you learn in the real world, immediately to help you advance in your career.
