Planning and Organizing for Supervisors by Institute of Certified Professional Managers

About the Course

This course provides the essential skills and knowledge that you will need as a supervisor to develop goals and objectives and plans to achieve them, solve problems and make effective decisions, and obtain the best possible people to staff the organization. At its conclusion, you will be able to: • Utilize a systematic approach to make decisions and solve problems. • Apply ethical codes and standards to make decisions that are good for both the organization and society. • Create plans by applying appropriate planning tools and setting SMART goals and objectives. • Identify elements of typical organizational structures. • Describe how to utilize groups and teams for maximum effectiveness and efficiency. • Describe and apply best practices for hiring, training and evaluating employees. Most importantly, you will be able to apply this knowledge immediately to be a more effective, efficient supervisor. If you want to become or are currently working as a supervisor, this course is made for you. You do not need to have management or supervisory. If you have a high school diploma or its equivalent and a few years of work experience, you are qualified for this course. There are no prerequisites for this course, and you do not need any special software.

JA

Mar 2, 2021

course very engaging and educative....I recommend for all those seeking to upgrade their management and supervisory roles and responsibilities...........

J

Feb 10, 2021

I have learnt so much is this course and I just wanna say thank u to my tutor who was very informative !

By Joshua A

Mar 3, 2021

By Bernard D V

Dec 14, 2020

Really good course! You will have the opportunity to study a lot of subjects that are very useful for any managers (planning, take decision, organizing, taking care of your staff...). The course is very complete and is very efficient in its delivery. The only thing that could have been improved is the video and audio quality but that's a detail.

By Ifeanyi S N O

May 27, 2022

With the last task/assignment I went through in this course, I am confidence that I have acquired relevant skills to go into any supervisory roles.

By Jenelle H

Feb 11, 2021

By Joel D

Jul 12, 2021

The journey was a hit I had good experience & glad to have this course Many thanks!

By Deleted A

Apr 23, 2021

This is a great course. Thanks to instructor and Coursera.

By To T M

Feb 7, 2022

Great course. Very informative and comprehensive.

By DalipSingh

Jun 24, 2021

K​udos to Instructor: Andrew S Koch

By Rajesh S

Jan 28, 2022

Planning and setting goals

By erica s

Dec 6, 2020

Very informative course. 💕

By Hossam E E M B E E

Aug 25, 2021

it's very important course

By Karampatos G

Mar 4, 2021

Very interesting course !

By Mousa J G

Apr 29, 2022

Good luck For everyone

By Warren W G

Nov 20, 2021

E​xcellent course!

By Mohamed H A E

Jun 26, 2021

Very good material

By Mohamed A M M

Oct 12, 2021

Great Course

By KHALID B

Jan 9, 2021

good course

By Adam D

Aug 2, 2021

Thank you

By Abrham B

Mar 12, 2021

thank you

By Jennifer O

Feb 16, 2021

Excellent

By Sarvinoz J

Nov 2, 2020

very good

By Thaís T F

Mar 21, 2022

Amazing

By Tan K Y

Apr 25, 2022

..

By Jackie J

May 9, 2022

This course has opened my eyes about Planning and Organizing. I am not a very good writing when it comes to writing papers. When it came to this course it showed me how to start ORGANIZE first to write the paper.

As far as PLANNING, There are a few things I see at my job that they could make changes on . That I will make suggestion on.

By Faezur R F

Jan 6, 2022

The planning and organization for supervisors works well but some content are similar as the projects manager as well as i want more pre-templet resource about systematic planning process in the resource box. Over all want more practical pre templet in the resource box

