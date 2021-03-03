JA
Mar 2, 2021
course very engaging and educative....I recommend for all those seeking to upgrade their management and supervisory roles and responsibilities...........
J
Feb 10, 2021
I have learnt so much is this course and I just wanna say thank u to my tutor who was very informative !
By Joshua A•
Mar 3, 2021
course very engaging and educative....I recommend for all those seeking to upgrade their management and supervisory roles and responsibilities...........
By Bernard D V•
Dec 14, 2020
Really good course! You will have the opportunity to study a lot of subjects that are very useful for any managers (planning, take decision, organizing, taking care of your staff...). The course is very complete and is very efficient in its delivery. The only thing that could have been improved is the video and audio quality but that's a detail.
By Ifeanyi S N O•
May 27, 2022
With the last task/assignment I went through in this course, I am confidence that I have acquired relevant skills to go into any supervisory roles.
By Jenelle H•
Feb 11, 2021
I have learnt so much is this course and I just wanna say thank u to my tutor who was very informative !
By Joel D•
Jul 12, 2021
The journey was a hit I had good experience & glad to have this course Many thanks!
By Deleted A•
Apr 23, 2021
This is a great course. Thanks to instructor and Coursera.
By To T M•
Feb 7, 2022
Great course. Very informative and comprehensive.
By DalipSingh•
Jun 24, 2021
Kudos to Instructor: Andrew S Koch
By Rajesh S•
Jan 28, 2022
Planning and setting goals
By erica s•
Dec 6, 2020
Very informative course. 💕
By Hossam E E M B E E•
Aug 25, 2021
it's very important course
By Karampatos G•
Mar 4, 2021
Very interesting course !
By Mousa J G•
Apr 29, 2022
Good luck For everyone
By Warren W G•
Nov 20, 2021
Excellent course!
By Mohamed H A E•
Jun 26, 2021
Very good material
By Mohamed A M M•
Oct 12, 2021
Great Course
By KHALID B•
Jan 9, 2021
good course
By Adam D•
Aug 2, 2021
Thank you
By Abrham B•
Mar 12, 2021
thank you
By Jennifer O•
Feb 16, 2021
Excellent
By Sarvinoz J•
Nov 2, 2020
very good
By Thaís T F•
Mar 21, 2022
Amazing
By Tan K Y•
Apr 25, 2022
..
By Jackie J•
May 9, 2022
This course has opened my eyes about Planning and Organizing. I am not a very good writing when it comes to writing papers. When it came to this course it showed me how to start ORGANIZE first to write the paper.
As far as PLANNING, There are a few things I see at my job that they could make changes on . That I will make suggestion on.
By Faezur R F•
Jan 6, 2022
The planning and organization for supervisors works well but some content are similar as the projects manager as well as i want more pre-templet resource about systematic planning process in the resource box. Over all want more practical pre templet in the resource box