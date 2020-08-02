Chevron Left
Police Brutality in America Teach-Out by University of Michigan

4.8
stars
16 ratings
5 reviews

The tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery have sparked a wave of renewed protests against police brutality across the United States. These nationwide uprisings have transformed into an intense interest from the public around understanding systemic racism and abuse of power. Millions of Americans and people around the world are watching incidents of police violence and excessive force captured on video, but are looking to learn about the inequalities at the root of these incidents. While the calls of Black Lives Matter protesters to #DefundThePolice are being heard for the first time by many Americans, they are part of a longstanding effort by communities and activists to reinvest in communities rather than policing and prisons. In this Teach-Out, you will learn about the history of police violence in America, become aware of laws and policies that prevent accountability, understand the demands of protesters, and gain the knowledge and tools to fight for change locally....

By Jon S

Aug 2, 2020

First off, I want to commend all the people at the University of Michigan who put together this amazing course: it's thought-provoking, moving, and deeply engaging and is what this country needs in this time of escalating racism and emerging facism. Thank you!

At the same time, I am greatly upset by what just happened -- the course is over and according to Coursera "There are no upcoming sessions available at this time". This is such important material that it needs to be readily available for people like me and others to dive into and learn what's been hidden in the past. PLEASE see that there is a next session very soon and that there are many more next sessions available!

One other point I'd like to make: the course overview says that it requires six hours of work to complete -- that may be technically correct but is patently ridiculous. While there are roughly 5.5 hours of official video, there are many assigned or recommended readings which easily take longer than 30 minutes to complete. And if, like me, you delve deeper into topics, events, and people that are mentioned in the lectures, you can spend MUCH more time than that. For example, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" is mentioned in the material, so I had to find it and read it. This is just one example of so many that led me to a better understanding of the tortured history of African-American people in this country.

I've already spent at least 10 hours and only made it to section "14. Discussion Prompt: Historical Reflection" when the class ended without a clear continuation - tragic. I really want the rest of this material.

This is a marvelous piece of work and needs to be continued so that more people like myself can learn about this vital subject.

By Faisal A

Jul 23, 2020

Just an amazing example of how technology can change the world. Thank you.

By Emma T C

Aug 2, 2020

Wonderfully educational and timely!

By Jacob Z

Aug 2, 2020

Informative!

By Birgilio R C

Sep 2, 2020

Important teach out about police brutality and authority violence

