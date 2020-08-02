By Jon S•
Aug 2, 2020
First off, I want to commend all the people at the University of Michigan who put together this amazing course: it's thought-provoking, moving, and deeply engaging and is what this country needs in this time of escalating racism and emerging facism. Thank you!
At the same time, I am greatly upset by what just happened -- the course is over and according to Coursera "There are no upcoming sessions available at this time". This is such important material that it needs to be readily available for people like me and others to dive into and learn what's been hidden in the past. PLEASE see that there is a next session very soon and that there are many more next sessions available!
One other point I'd like to make: the course overview says that it requires six hours of work to complete -- that may be technically correct but is patently ridiculous. While there are roughly 5.5 hours of official video, there are many assigned or recommended readings which easily take longer than 30 minutes to complete. And if, like me, you delve deeper into topics, events, and people that are mentioned in the lectures, you can spend MUCH more time than that. For example, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "Letter from a Birmingham Jail" is mentioned in the material, so I had to find it and read it. This is just one example of so many that led me to a better understanding of the tortured history of African-American people in this country.
I've already spent at least 10 hours and only made it to section "14. Discussion Prompt: Historical Reflection" when the class ended without a clear continuation - tragic. I really want the rest of this material.
This is a marvelous piece of work and needs to be continued so that more people like myself can learn about this vital subject.
By Faisal A•
Jul 23, 2020
Just an amazing example of how technology can change the world. Thank you.
By Emma T C•
Aug 2, 2020
Wonderfully educational and timely!
By Jacob Z•
Aug 2, 2020
Informative!
By Birgilio R C•
Sep 2, 2020
Important teach out about police brutality and authority violence