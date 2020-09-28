About this Course

4,930 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Course participants should have successfully completed an introductory statistics course prior to enrolling in the online course.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Course participants should have successfully completed an introductory statistics course prior to enrolling in the online course.

Approx. 19 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Florida

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Week 1: Introduction to Multilevel and Longitudinal Designs

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 77 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2: Foundations of Complex Multilevel and Longitudinal Designs

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 81 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3: Model Assumptions, Alignment, Missing Data, and Dropout

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: Inputs to Analysis, Recruitment Feasibility, and Multiple Aims

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 55 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POWER AND SAMPLE SIZE FOR MULTILEVEL AND LONGITUDINAL STUDY DESIGNS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder