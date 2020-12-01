This Teach-Out will present the science and benefits of gratitude practices, including practical ways to bring it into your own life and recognition that gratitude and struggle can coexist. It’s both for anyone new to the idea of gratitude practices and for people who routinely use positive psychology in their life. There’s a lot about the world right now that might drain and challenge us. The same can feel true when we’re facing something hard personally. Even though gratitude is possible and can help in those tough times, be sure to give yourself some grace when you’re not up to the practice. In this Teach-Out, you will learn how to do just that.
Practicing Gratitude Teach-OutUniversity of Michigan
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Subtitles: English
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
4 hours to complete
Practicing Gratitude Teach-Out
4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 105 min), 19 readings
