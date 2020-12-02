Learner Reviews & Feedback for Practicing Gratitude Teach-Out by University of Michigan
About the Course
This Teach-Out will present the science and benefits of gratitude practices, including practical ways to bring it into your own life and recognition that gratitude and struggle can coexist. It’s both for anyone new to the idea of gratitude practices and for people who routinely use positive psychology in their life. There’s a lot about the world right now that might drain and challenge us. The same can feel true when we’re facing something hard personally. Even though gratitude is possible and can help in those tough times, be sure to give yourself some grace when you’re not up to the practice. In this Teach-Out, you will learn how to do just that.
In this Teach-Out, we will explore the following questions:
What is gratitude and how does it impact well-being?
What does science say about gratitude? Does it work?
Can we practice gratitude during trying times?
How can you incorporate gratitude into your life?...
