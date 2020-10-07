About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Predictive Analytics
  • Decision-Making Software
  • Geodemographic Segmentation
  • Validated Learning
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

9 hours to complete

Module 0: Get Ready & Module 1: Drowning in Data, Starving for Knowledge

9 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 104 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: Decision Trees

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3: Rules, Rules, and More Rules

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 65 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Model Performance and Recommendation Systems

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 68 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes

