About the Course

This course introduces students to the science of business analytics while casting a keen eye toward the artful use of numbers found in the digital space. The goal is to provide businesses and managers with the foundation needed to apply data analytics to real-world challenges they confront daily in their professional lives. Students will learn to identify the ideal analytic tool for their specific needs; understand valid and reliable ways to collect, analyze, and visualize data; and utilize data in decision making for their agencies, organizations or clients....

Top reviews

SK

Aug 3, 2019

Prof. Seshadri was amazing. Learned how to model and analyze data for various use cases. Excellent course for people looking for a good understanding of data modeling and data mining.

VC

Aug 6, 2019

Professor Seshadri is a master of the Data Analytics art! Great teacher. Learned a lot and loved the course.

By Jie W

Jul 28, 2019

This is a worst class you can take. If you have no prior background, avoid taking this class.

By H. W H D

Aug 5, 2019

Great subject and professor does a great job explaining concepts, but challenging to execute the assignments with limited execution instruction and errors in provided scripts. With some corrections and improvements, this could be a great course.

By Li Y

Aug 3, 2019

With a better organization of the materials and order of contents, this course would be very valuable course.

By Ali G

Aug 6, 2019

One of the worse class I have taken so far. The instructor did not explain the material very well and lots of confusion were there. The response from the staff was really hard.

By Andy B

Aug 3, 2020

Professor Seshadri excels at communicating complex concepts and his presentation style works well in remote channels. The coursework is relevant to anyone responsible for performing or managing individuals responsible for data analytics.

By Elie F

Aug 6, 2019

Very informative course. Found explanation to many analytics subjects. Professor is very experienced. More video tutorials on Rattle would have been great. Plus some Peer graded assignment instructions need more clarifications.

By Sudhan K

Aug 4, 2019

Prof. Seshadri was amazing. Learned how to model and analyze data for various use cases. Excellent course for people looking for a good understanding of data modeling and data mining.

By Song K

Mar 5, 2020

not bad, but I think if you could provide us much more materials about the R scripts about the useful program packages.

By Venka P C

Aug 6, 2019

Professor Seshadri is a master of the Data Analytics art! Great teacher. Learned a lot and loved the course.

By nilu s

Aug 18, 2021

syllabus designed is well and explained well by the trainers.

thank you.

By Babar H

Nov 29, 2019

I have learned a lot by this course and Instructor, Thanks Coursera

By Jay K

Aug 5, 2019

this class was intense but i have learned a lot, glad taking it

By Bipin B

Sep 14, 2020

Good foundation course to understand Data Aanlytisc

By Patricia B

Aug 30, 2021

Very detailed and well explained, good experience!

By Ekene M

Aug 10, 2019

Tough Course but very useful knowledge

By Anushree K

Jul 30, 2020

Professor Sridhar Seshadri is great!

By Roman B

Aug 2, 2019

It was difficult, but very helpful.

By Weiqiang C

Aug 4, 2020

heavily loaded but well worth it!

By Mei W

Aug 2, 2020

nice and clear on each topic

By Venkatapathiraju p

Nov 30, 2020

exceptional and nice course

By Gayathri.R

Oct 17, 2020

good course

By Ansas M K

Aug 8, 2020

great

By kaviya.B

Oct 17, 2020

good

By Felix R

Oct 14, 2020

Good overview of some selected methods. Not all algorithms that are relevant for the subject are covered, there is not enough time for that. However, more detailed material is provided. The videos are sometimes inconsistent. Obviously parts of a larger course have been taken out to put this short one together. So there are soemtimes references to content that was supposedly already covered, but actually didn't happen. But this does not limit the learning possibilities any further. It is a pity that there are soemtimes no sample solutions for exercises. The answer keys for the assignments are sometimes very short. Detailed explanations and justifications would be desirable here. All in all, the course is ok to get an insight into the subject matter in quite a short time, but it ca be improved. If you are looking for an in-depth discussion of the topic, you are in the wrong place.

By Subhajyoti C

Jul 20, 2020

While this course offers a great opportunity to learn some great concepts and Prof. Seshadri really explains the concpts wonderfully and with great detail, I felt, it also leaves out some key topics that could be beneficial to understand the concepts better. For example, the key concepts of model tuning should have been elaborated further or some of the other practical uses cases of of models in business decision making could have been included. Note. The intent of this course is not to teach machine learning or data science but how to apply these principles to a business problem. However, once some of these gaps are closed this is going to be definitely a 5-star course!

