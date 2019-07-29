SK
Aug 3, 2019
Prof. Seshadri was amazing. Learned how to model and analyze data for various use cases. Excellent course for people looking for a good understanding of data modeling and data mining.
Aug 6, 2019
Professor Seshadri is a master of the Data Analytics art! Great teacher. Learned a lot and loved the course.
By Jie W•
Jul 28, 2019
This is a worst class you can take. If you have no prior background, avoid taking this class.
By H. W H D•
Aug 5, 2019
Great subject and professor does a great job explaining concepts, but challenging to execute the assignments with limited execution instruction and errors in provided scripts. With some corrections and improvements, this could be a great course.
By Li Y•
Aug 3, 2019
With a better organization of the materials and order of contents, this course would be very valuable course.
By Ali G•
Aug 6, 2019
One of the worse class I have taken so far. The instructor did not explain the material very well and lots of confusion were there. The response from the staff was really hard.
By Andy B•
Aug 3, 2020
Professor Seshadri excels at communicating complex concepts and his presentation style works well in remote channels. The coursework is relevant to anyone responsible for performing or managing individuals responsible for data analytics.
By Elie F•
Aug 6, 2019
Very informative course. Found explanation to many analytics subjects. Professor is very experienced. More video tutorials on Rattle would have been great. Plus some Peer graded assignment instructions need more clarifications.
By Sudhan K•
Aug 4, 2019
By Song K•
Mar 5, 2020
not bad, but I think if you could provide us much more materials about the R scripts about the useful program packages.
By Venka P C•
Aug 6, 2019
By nilu s•
Aug 18, 2021
syllabus designed is well and explained well by the trainers.
thank you.
By Babar H•
Nov 29, 2019
I have learned a lot by this course and Instructor, Thanks Coursera
By Jay K•
Aug 5, 2019
this class was intense but i have learned a lot, glad taking it
By Bipin B•
Sep 14, 2020
Good foundation course to understand Data Aanlytisc
By Patricia B•
Aug 30, 2021
Very detailed and well explained, good experience!
By Ekene M•
Aug 10, 2019
Tough Course but very useful knowledge
By Anushree K•
Jul 30, 2020
Professor Sridhar Seshadri is great!
By Roman B•
Aug 2, 2019
It was difficult, but very helpful.
By Weiqiang C•
Aug 4, 2020
heavily loaded but well worth it!
By Mei W•
Aug 2, 2020
nice and clear on each topic
By Venkatapathiraju p•
Nov 30, 2020
exceptional and nice course
By Gayathri.R•
Oct 17, 2020
good course
By Ansas M K•
Aug 8, 2020
great
By kaviya.B•
Oct 17, 2020
good
By Felix R•
Oct 14, 2020
Good overview of some selected methods. Not all algorithms that are relevant for the subject are covered, there is not enough time for that. However, more detailed material is provided. The videos are sometimes inconsistent. Obviously parts of a larger course have been taken out to put this short one together. So there are soemtimes references to content that was supposedly already covered, but actually didn't happen. But this does not limit the learning possibilities any further. It is a pity that there are soemtimes no sample solutions for exercises. The answer keys for the assignments are sometimes very short. Detailed explanations and justifications would be desirable here. All in all, the course is ok to get an insight into the subject matter in quite a short time, but it ca be improved. If you are looking for an in-depth discussion of the topic, you are in the wrong place.
By Subhajyoti C•
Jul 20, 2020
While this course offers a great opportunity to learn some great concepts and Prof. Seshadri really explains the concpts wonderfully and with great detail, I felt, it also leaves out some key topics that could be beneficial to understand the concepts better. For example, the key concepts of model tuning should have been elaborated further or some of the other practical uses cases of of models in business decision making could have been included. Note. The intent of this course is not to teach machine learning or data science but how to apply these principles to a business problem. However, once some of these gaps are closed this is going to be definitely a 5-star course!