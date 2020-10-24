This web-based video course focuses on the importance of prevention and risk reduction in decreasing cancer occurrences. All learners will need to watch the video modules, read associated articles, and achieve a passing score of 80% on quizzes in order to complete the course. After completing the course, learners will receive a link to claim continuing medical and nursing education credit.
Understand the significance of preventing, rather than treating, cancers
Understand the link between business and corporate practices and public health.
Be aware of and able to promote risk-reduction strategies and healthy lifestyle choices
Be able to use this information to impact change at a macro and micro level to influence public health reducing incidences of cancer diagnoses.
University of Virginia
A premier institution of higher education, The University of Virginia offers outstanding academics, world-class faculty, and an inspiring, supportive environment. Founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819, the University is guided by his vision of discovery, innovation, and development of the full potential of students from all walks of life. Through these courses, global learners have an opportunity to study with renowned scholars and thought leaders.
This course just amazing and known a lot of prevention methods of cancer.
Thank you for this informative and inspiring workshop!
it is nice course to understand the real time problem for cancer and initiative steps to prevent cancer
Got to understand few new concepts in cancer prevention.
