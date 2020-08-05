YR
Oct 16, 2020
wow this course is absolutely incredible i personally recommend it for others i taught i would have been boring but it's not it's totally worth it...
DF
Feb 27, 2021
I'm worked National Cancer Care Institute Srilanka.This course very helpful to me for my future studies..thank you soo much for this lectures..❤️❤️
By K V M A K•
Aug 5, 2020
Was an amazingly enlightening especially on cancer prevention, what being studied, the preventions proposed as well as the organisations working on it. Great job. All the best to everyone involved in such mission.
By Yuvraj R•
Oct 17, 2020
By Mphilwenhle J•
Aug 13, 2020
This course has been so much interesting since it talks about the critical fatal disease. The knowledge i got will help me a lot into my health.
By Rosemae M A•
Nov 5, 2020
Super recommend this course! This course has given me great incite on cancer and how to prevent cancer and awareness of what can cause it. It is very concise and talks about a variety of the disease in an easy, understandable way. Really recommend this to everyone! Thank you so much!
By Marzuq N 1•
Dec 12, 2020
This course was very insightful. It gave me in-depth understanding on the background of research behind many cancers and their prevention methods such as breast cancer, lung cancer, etc. I highly recommend this course to anyone interested in medicine and healthcare services.
By Essam A•
Jul 27, 2020
It is a very informative course. It provides a clear message about cancer prevention. I really appreciate the fact that most of the speakers are doing their jobs on the ground to prevent cancer. Thank you so much.
By MATSUNGSHILA P•
Jun 29, 2021
The course was very insightful and lays the foundation of the power of an individual - as agents of change to bring about comprehensive solutions to problem situations.
By Dilini S F•
Feb 28, 2021
By R T V U•
Oct 1, 2020
it is nice course to understand the real time problem for cancer and initiative steps to prevent cancer
By Gideon S J•
Aug 4, 2020
What a great lesson for knowing there are a lot of regulation to prevent cancer
By R. L•
May 3, 2020
Enthralling course to understand various source of cancer and its prevention
By Ximena S R•
Sep 22, 2020
muy buen curso, estoy contenta con el resultado y mi aprendizaje adquirido.
By Aditi G•
Jun 17, 2020
This course just amazing and known a lot of prevention methods of cancer.
By Herman R D M Q•
Jul 25, 2020
Excelente curso sobre prevención de cáncer y carcinogénicos ambientales.
By Farabi S S•
Sep 7, 2020
Just feeling spectacular after finishing this course .
Thanks !!!!
By Devan•
Oct 8, 2020
It is a Really Very nice Course and it is very Knowledgeable
By Yeasir m s•
Jun 9, 2020
It's an awesome course..Everyone should take this course.
By Preethi R•
Jun 15, 2020
Got to understand few new concepts in cancer prevention.
By Shakil A S•
Jul 27, 2020
it was just amazing to gather these valuable knowledges
By Marissa G•
Oct 25, 2020
Thank you for this informative and inspiring workshop!
By Muhammad D•
Sep 21, 2020
Very Important Course for awareness of Cancer
By Reynaldo L M J•
Nov 27, 2020
Good to know other ways to expose to cancer.
By Neeraj C•
Apr 23, 2021
Good insight about cancer prevention
By JAMES J 2•
Aug 15, 2020
Great Course....Really Helpful
By MOHAMMAD G A A•
Sep 7, 2020
Very important course for all