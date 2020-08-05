Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cancer Prevention Web-Based Activity by University of Virginia

4.7
stars
175 ratings
38 reviews

About the Course

This web-based video course focuses on the importance of prevention and risk reduction in decreasing cancer occurrences. All learners will need to watch the video modules, read associated articles, and achieve a passing score of 80% on quizzes in order to complete the course. After completing the course, learners will receive a link to claim continuing medical and nursing education credit. DESCRIPTION Next Generation Choices Foundation (NGCF or Less Cancer), lesscancer.org, in conjunction with the University of Virginia and American University, promotes a prevention paradigm for addressing the alarming trend of increasing cancer incidences and raises awareness of cancer prevention to make risk reduction and prevention a vital part of the cancer paradigm for all people. This is a departure from previous treatment-focused approaches that talked about beating, conquering, or curing cancer. Many cancers are preventable by reducing risk factors, such as PFAS and lead corrosion in water supply and infrastructure, use of tobacco products, ultraviolet light exposure, asbestos exposure, specific contaminants and pollution sources, disparities and inequities, and promoting healthy lifestyle choices, such as diet, exercise, and nutrition. Visit the FAQs below for important information regarding 1) Activity faculty and their credentials; 2) Accreditation and Credit Designation statements; 3) Commercial support disclosure statement; 4) Disclosure of financial relationships for every person in control of activity content and their role in the activity; 5) Date of original release and Termination or expiration date....

By K V M A K

Aug 5, 2020

Was an amazingly enlightening especially on cancer prevention, what being studied, the preventions proposed as well as the organisations working on it. Great job. All the best to everyone involved in such mission.

By Yuvraj R

Oct 17, 2020

wow this course is absolutely incredible i personally recommend it for others i taught i would have been boring but it's not it's totally worth it...

By Mphilwenhle J

Aug 13, 2020

This course has been so much interesting since it talks about the critical fatal disease. The knowledge i got will help me a lot into my health.

By Rosemae M A

Nov 5, 2020

Super recommend this course! This course has given me great incite on cancer and how to prevent cancer and awareness of what can cause it. It is very concise and talks about a variety of the disease in an easy, understandable way. Really recommend this to everyone! Thank you so much!

By Marzuq N 1

Dec 12, 2020

This course was very insightful. It gave me in-depth understanding on the background of research behind many cancers and their prevention methods such as breast cancer, lung cancer, etc. I highly recommend this course to anyone interested in medicine and healthcare services.

By Essam A

Jul 27, 2020

It is a very informative course. It provides a clear message about cancer prevention. I really appreciate the fact that most of the speakers are doing their jobs on the ground to prevent cancer. Thank you so much.

By MATSUNGSHILA P

Jun 29, 2021

The course was very insightful and lays the foundation of the power of an individual - as agents of change to bring about comprehensive solutions to problem situations.

By Dilini S F

Feb 28, 2021

I'm worked National Cancer Care Institute Srilanka.This course very helpful to me for my future studies..thank you soo much for this lectures..❤️❤️

By R T V U

Oct 1, 2020

it is nice course to understand the real time problem for cancer and initiative steps to prevent cancer

By Gideon S J

Aug 4, 2020

What a great lesson for knowing there are a lot of regulation to prevent cancer

By R. L

May 3, 2020

Enthralling course to understand various source of cancer and its prevention

By Ximena S R

Sep 22, 2020

muy buen curso, estoy contenta con el resultado y mi aprendizaje adquirido.

By Aditi G

Jun 17, 2020

This course just amazing and known a lot of prevention methods of cancer.

By Herman R D M Q

Jul 25, 2020

Excelente curso sobre prevención de cáncer y carcinogénicos ambientales.

By Farabi S S

Sep 7, 2020

Just feeling spectacular after finishing this course .

Thanks !!!!

By Devan

Oct 8, 2020

It is a Really Very nice Course and it is very Knowledgeable

By Yeasir m s

Jun 9, 2020

It's an awesome course..Everyone should take this course.

By Preethi R

Jun 15, 2020

Got to understand few new concepts in cancer prevention.

By Shakil A S

Jul 27, 2020

it was just amazing to gather these valuable knowledges

By Marissa G

Oct 25, 2020

Thank you for this informative and inspiring workshop!

By Muhammad D

Sep 21, 2020

Very Important Course for awareness of Cancer

By Reynaldo L M J

Nov 27, 2020

Good to know other ways to expose to cancer.

By Neeraj C

Apr 23, 2021

Good insight about cancer prevention

By JAMES J 2

Aug 15, 2020

Great Course....Really Helpful

By MOHAMMAD G A A

Sep 7, 2020

Very important course for all

