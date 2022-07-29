Learn the fundamentals of User Experience (UX) research and design. You’ll learn how UX insights relate to design decisions and how accessibility affects users. You will get a brief tour in modern User Interface (UI) design, learn the basics of Figma and understand the importance of micro interactions.
About this Course
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
What you will learn
The fundamentals of User Experience (UX) design and research.
Accessibility considerations in design.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
