Learner Reviews & Feedback for Principles of UI/UX Design by Meta
About the Course
Learn the fundamentals of User Experience (UX) research and design. You’ll learn how UX insights relate to design decisions and how accessibility affects users. You will get a brief tour in modern User Interface (UI) design, learn the basics of Figma and understand the importance of micro interactions.
By utilizing the UI design process, you will be able to create Minimum Viable Product (MVP) style prototypes from your mockups. Finally, you will be introduced to some methods of data design and the roles of templates and Content Management Systems (CMS)....