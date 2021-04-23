Chevron Left
After having followed Privacy in the Western world you have become acquainted with the overall global legal system and the origins of privacy as a concept as well as privacy as a (human) right. This course deals with the American legal system to protect privacy. In the USA privacy is protected through different legal concepts. Constitutional protection through the 4th Amendment plays a crucial role in protecting the US citizen against unjust governmental intrusion. As part of a myriad of consumer protection laws (e.g. health, financial) personal data is also protected. And last but not least there are a number of specific laws dealing with the (privacy) protection of all sorts of communications, such as mobile telephony, e-mail, online searches, etc. The course deals with the main legal concepts in such a way that the learner will, after having successfully completed the course, be able to follow the legal developments in the USA. We hope you enjoy the course!...

By Ulrich R

Apr 23, 2021

The structure of this course is in my opinion is poor. The majority of the course is just a collection of reading material, most of which is simply not necessary.

This course would be better served by clearly structuring the course material, providing only necessary reading that re-enforces the learning pathway.

While I appreciate the work that has gone into the course to bring this material together, most of this the reading material is repeated, the learner is expected to read hundreds of pages of documents, most of which is simply irrelevant. It would be more efficient to simply ask the learner to read a book on privacy, as at least this will have a structured approach. I feel as though the course was very quickly patched together, throwing any pdf document into the mix, that may have a slight connection to the actual learning material. This makes the course extremely tedious to understand, and leaves little room for learner motivation.

By Sílvio T d C

Feb 4, 2021

O curso tem poucos vídeos e slides, porém o material juntado pelos organizadores é muito rico. São clássicos no tema da privacidade americana, porém também apresentam documentos muito atuais. Um ótimo curso para se aprofundar no tema da Privacidade dos Dados nos EUA. Além disso, os exercícios práticos são bons para fixar a matéria aprendida.

By Manish T

May 13, 2020

This course is very good for understanding the starting of Privacy in the new ear and how it developed and till present day what is the condition of data protection and personal information privacy of a person. Thank you Coursera for providing such a great course.

By Mariam S

Jun 21, 2020

It is a robust course on privacy law in US. Hats off to the Professor for designing such an amazing course

By Fazl E H B L ( Y S U

Oct 1, 2020

Good to know about privacy in USA.

By Francesco P

May 6, 2021

cool

By Sohan L B

Jun 28, 2020

Good

By K V

Apr 8, 2021

This is my second course as part of Specialization. Video lectures are (un)surprisingly short (yet informative). But reading materials are excellent. While it took me a while to go through them, it was definitely worthwhile. All in all very informative course.

By Francos G S A

Jan 1, 2021

Nice course... pls revise instructions on how to answer the first 3 questions... quite confusing

By Eamonn F M

Oct 5, 2020

Many of the lectures features quite unprofessional delivery/errors

By Jelle F H

Sep 6, 2021

The English language skills and presentation skills of the presenter are so bad. That makes it really difficult to follow and hard to grasp the content.

