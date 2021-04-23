By Ulrich R•
Apr 23, 2021
The structure of this course is in my opinion is poor. The majority of the course is just a collection of reading material, most of which is simply not necessary.
This course would be better served by clearly structuring the course material, providing only necessary reading that re-enforces the learning pathway.
While I appreciate the work that has gone into the course to bring this material together, most of this the reading material is repeated, the learner is expected to read hundreds of pages of documents, most of which is simply irrelevant. It would be more efficient to simply ask the learner to read a book on privacy, as at least this will have a structured approach. I feel as though the course was very quickly patched together, throwing any pdf document into the mix, that may have a slight connection to the actual learning material. This makes the course extremely tedious to understand, and leaves little room for learner motivation.
By Sílvio T d C•
Feb 4, 2021
O curso tem poucos vídeos e slides, porém o material juntado pelos organizadores é muito rico. São clássicos no tema da privacidade americana, porém também apresentam documentos muito atuais. Um ótimo curso para se aprofundar no tema da Privacidade dos Dados nos EUA. Além disso, os exercícios práticos são bons para fixar a matéria aprendida.
By Manish T•
May 13, 2020
This course is very good for understanding the starting of Privacy in the new ear and how it developed and till present day what is the condition of data protection and personal information privacy of a person. Thank you Coursera for providing such a great course.
By Mariam S•
Jun 21, 2020
It is a robust course on privacy law in US. Hats off to the Professor for designing such an amazing course
By Fazl E H B L ( Y S U•
Oct 1, 2020
Good to know about privacy in USA.
By Francesco P•
May 6, 2021
cool
By Sohan L B•
Jun 28, 2020
Good
By K V•
Apr 8, 2021
This is my second course as part of Specialization. Video lectures are (un)surprisingly short (yet informative). But reading materials are excellent. While it took me a while to go through them, it was definitely worthwhile. All in all very informative course.
By Francos G S A•
Jan 1, 2021
Nice course... pls revise instructions on how to answer the first 3 questions... quite confusing
By Eamonn F M•
Oct 5, 2020
Many of the lectures features quite unprofessional delivery/errors
By Jelle F H•
Sep 6, 2021
The English language skills and presentation skills of the presenter are so bad. That makes it really difficult to follow and hard to grasp the content.