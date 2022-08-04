Бұл курс жоба басқару және команда жетекшілігінің маңызды элементтерін бір курсқа біріктіреді. Сыныптағы белсенділік пен рефлексия арқылы, қатысушылар, көшбасшылықтың жауапкершілігін тереңдей түсінеді және осы білімді жобада қолдануға жақсырақ дайындалады.
Жоба басқару: табыс негіздеріUniversity of California, Irvine
Жоба циклінің кезеңдерін түсінуді
Жоба әрекеттерін қадағалауды және орындалу барысын бағалауды
Жоба жай-күйін хабарлау үшін сауатты коммуникация жасауды
Жоғары нәтижелі топтарды дамытуды және нығайтуды
2 hours to complete
Жоба Басқарудың Негізгі Элементтері
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
ЖБҚ
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
Жоспарлау және кесте құру
1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete
Жоба көшбасшылығы, командалық жұмыс және қиын адамдармен жұмыс
4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 123 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
