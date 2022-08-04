About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Kazakh

What you will learn

  • Жоба циклінің кезеңдерін түсінуді

  • Жоба әрекеттерін қадағалауды және орындалу барысын бағалауды

  • Жоба жай-күйін хабарлау үшін сауатты коммуникация жасауды

  • Жоғары нәтижелі топтарды дамытуды және нығайтуды

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Kazakh

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Жоба Басқарудың Негізгі Элементтері

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 32 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

ЖБҚ

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

Жоспарлау және кесте құру

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Жоба көшбасшылығы, командалық жұмыс және қиын адамдармен жұмыс

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 123 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder