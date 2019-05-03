About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Protecting Business Innovation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • business start-up
  • Intellectual Property
  • Business Law
  • Patent Law
  • New Business Development
Course 3 of 4 in the
Protecting Business Innovation Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,267 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Patents

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

PROCESS OF GETTING A PATENT

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 43 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

UTILITY PATENT REQUIREMENTS

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

ADVANCED PATENT TOPICS

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 74 min)

TOP REVIEWS FROM PROTECTING BUSINESS INNOVATIONS VIA PATENT

About the Protecting Business Innovation Specialization

Protecting Business Innovation

