Бұл курс Python бағдарламалау тілінің негізгі деректер құрылымдарымен таныстырады. Біз процедуралық бағдарламалау негіздерінен өтіп, барған сайын күрделі деректерді талдауды орындау үшін тізімдер, сөздіктер және кортеждер сияқты Python кірістірілген деректер құрылымдарын қалай пайдалануға болатынын зерттейміз. Бұл курс “Python for Everybody” оқулығының 6-10 тарауларын қамтиды. Бұл курс Python 3 тілін қамтиды.
Explain the principles of data structures & how they are used
Create programs that are able to read and write data from files
Store data as key/value pairs using Python dictionaries
Accomplish multi-step tasks like sorting or looping using tuples
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Алтыншы тарау: Жолдар
Бөлім: Python-ды орнату және пайдалану
Жетінші тарау: Файлдар
Сегізінші тарау: Тізімдер
