Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 20 hours to complete
Kazakh

What you will learn

  • Explain the principles of data structures & how they are used

  • Create programs that are able to read and write data from files

  • Store data as key/value pairs using Python dictionaries

  • Accomplish multi-step tasks like sorting or looping using tuples

Instructor

Offered by

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Алтыншы тарау: Жолдар

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 57 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Бөлім: Python-ды орнату және пайдалану

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Жетінші тарау: Файлдар

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

Сегізінші тарау: Тізімдер

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 48 min)

