ابدأ تعلم لغة بايثون لعلوم البيانات، بالإضافة إلى البرمجة بوجه عام مع هذه المقدمة البسيطة للمبتدئين في تعلم لغة بايثون. تعتبر بايثون واحدة من أشهر لغات البرمجة في العالم، وهي تشهد إقبالاً غير مسبوق عليها من جانب المحترفين، حيث تمنحهم القدرة على تطبيق المبادئ الأساسية للغة بايثون لتطوير حلول الأعمال في مختلف الصناعات.
بايثون لعلوم البيانات والذكاء الصناعيIBM
أنشئ برنامجك الأول في بايثون
تعرَّف على المبادئ الأساسية لبايثون، وهياكل بيانات بايثون، والعمل باستخدام البيانات في بايثون
كن مُلمًا بالدوال والكائنات والفئات في بايثون
اكتسب مهارات مهنية في واحدة من أشهر لغات البرمجة في العالم
- Euler'S Totient Function
- Python Programming
- Matrices
- relative change and difference
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
المبادئ الأساسية للغة بايثون
هياكل البيانات في لغة بايثون
المبادئ الأساسية للبرمجة بلغة بايثون
العمل باستخدام البيانات في لغة بايثون
