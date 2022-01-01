About this Course

4,880 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

What you will learn

  • Construa o seu primeiro programa em Python

  • Aprenda sobre os fundamentos básicos, as estruturas de dados e a trabalhar com dados em Python.

  • Aprenda funções, objetos e classes essenciais em Python.

  • Desenvolva habilidades para ter uma carreira em uma das linguagens mais populares de programação.

Skills you will gain

  • Euler'S Totient Function
  • Python Programming
  • Matrices
  • relative change and difference
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
Portuguese (Brazilian)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Fundamentos básicos de Python

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Estruturas de dados Python

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min)
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Fundamentos de programação em Python

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 41 min)
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Trabalhando com dados em Python

10 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder