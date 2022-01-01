Inicie seu estudo de Python para ciência de dados e de programação em geral com esta introdução ao Python feita especialmente para iniciantes. Python é uma das linguagens de programação mais populares do mundo e nunca houve tanta demanda por profissionais com a habilidade de aplicar os princípios básicos de Python para impulsionar soluções de negócios em vários setores.
Python para a Ciência de Dados e IAIBM
About this Course
What you will learn
Construa o seu primeiro programa em Python
Aprenda sobre os fundamentos básicos, as estruturas de dados e a trabalhar com dados em Python.
Aprenda funções, objetos e classes essenciais em Python.
Desenvolva habilidades para ter uma carreira em uma das linguagens mais populares de programação.
Skills you will gain
- Euler'S Totient Function
- Python Programming
- Matrices
- relative change and difference
Offered by
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Fundamentos básicos de Python
Estruturas de dados Python
Fundamentos de programação em Python
Trabalhando com dados em Python
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
How can I earn an IBM Badge?
What will I learn in this course?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.